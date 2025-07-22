"Full of date nights and race cars": Graham Rahal's wife Courtney Force shares glimpse of lovely Toronto getaway

IndyCar star Graham Rahal's wife, Courtney Force, took to social media platform X and uploaded her highlights from the IndyCar race weekend in Toronto. The former NHRA racer shared four images along with a caption reflecting on her and her husband's weekend in Canada.The teams, drivers, and their friends and family arrived in Toronto for the only international IndyCar race of the season, which took place on Sunday, July 19. The race weekend began on Friday, July 17, with the practice session, followed by qualifying and the race on Sunday.However, the Indy Toronto wasn't only about the on-track performance for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal, but also a “mini getaway” for the IndyCar Veteran and his wife, Courtney Force, as detailed by John Force's daughter in the post on X.Graham Rahal's wife shared four pictures on X, with two of them being a couple of selfies of the duo, one on the race track and the other at a restaurant. One image was of Rahal’s #15 United Rentals RLL Honda, and the last image was of Courtney sitting in her husband's lap in the pit lane.The caption reflected on the weekend getaway for the duo as it read,“Had the best weekend in Toronto w/ @grahamrahal, full of date nights &amp; race cars💕🏎️ We had a mini getaway, as this was the first race we didn’t have the girls with us, but a successful weekend finishing 7th in the race!”Graham Rahal and Courtney Force are often spotted with their daughters Harlan and Tinley during a race weekend, but decided to travel by themselves for the Indy Toronto.After a disappointing double header at Iowa where Rahal finished both races outside the Top 10, the Indy Toronto was a great redemption for the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver, who qualified P5 and finished the race in P7.Graham Rahal’s wife, Courtney Force, visits her “favourite place” during the Indy Toronto race weekend Courtney Force uploaded a video on her Instagram story on July 17, 2025, as she visited her favourite restaurant with Graham Rahal. Force tagged Jacob and Co Steakhouse on 81 Bay Street in her Instagram story. The video was of an employee making the Caesar salad dressing with Rahal observing the same. The caption of the story read,“Caesar salad magician. Date night in Toronto with @grahamrahal (our first race without the girls in probably ever), but went to my favorite place! @jacobssteakhouse”Graham Rahal and Courtney first conversed via social media before meeting at a NHRA event, and tied the knot in November of 2015. Courtney is the daughter of NHRA legend John Force and is a former Funny Car driver. Force retired in 2019.Courtney and Graham were blessed with their first child, Harlan Ann, in November 2020, with the younger one, Tinley Leighton Rahal, born in September 2022.