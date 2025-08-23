Full IndyCar qualifying results and starting grid for 2025 Milwaukee Mile 250 as Alex Palou takes pole

Alex Palou secured the pole position for the IndyCar Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250. The reigning champion deposed David Malukas from a pretty comfortable-looking maiden pole position, but the 23-year-old will have to wait for a bit longer.

Ad

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver was given a massive target to leapfrog by the A. J. Foyt Racing driver. Even the IndyCar cemmentators reckoned that Malukas was on course to claim his first pole position in the series, and seemingly guarantee his move to Team Penske for the 2026 season.

However, the Spaniard put on some impressive laps and took away the provisional pole position spot from the young driver. This helped him claim his sixth pole position for the year and provided him the best chance to clinch a ninth race victory in his dominant championship season.

Ad

Trending

Palou will start the race on the inside row with Malukas accompanying him on the outside line. Meanwhile, Pato O'Ward, Scott McLaughlin, and Scott Dixon rounded out the top five in the qualifying order, with Conor Daly appearing as a standout within the top-10.

What was Alex Palou's reaction after scoring his sixth pole position of the year?

Alex Palou wearing the NTT P1 award cap after scoring pole position - Source: Getty

Alex Palou has been on a roll in the 2025 IndyCar season. With him already having eight wins under his belt, he will have the best view out of the cockpit going into turn one.

Ad

Reflecting on securing his 13th championship pole position, the Spaniard said in a video shared by Chip Ganassi Racing:

"Hey everyone, we just got pole here in Milwaukee, it was amazing. The car was on rails, I had so much grip, so much power, and it felt insane. So, couldn't be happier. I know, it doesn't mean much, we are going to have the best view tomorrow heading into turn one, but we need a good racecar. So we're going to work on it this afternoon and see what we can do tomorrow."

Ad

The 28-year-old secured his fourth IndyCar championship at the last race weekend in Portland.

Starting grid for the IndyCar 2025 Milwaukee Mile 250

The starting grid for the race is a bit altered as Scott Dixon, Kyffin Simpson, and Graham Rahal faced nine-place grid penalties for the race on Sunday, which has led to the following order:

#10 Alex Palou #4 David Malukas #5 Pato O'Ward #3 Scott McLaughlin #12 Will Power #27 Kyle Kirkwood #2 Josef Newgarden #76 Conor Daly #21 Christian Rasmussen #18 Rinus VeeKay #20 Alexander Rossi #28 Marcus Ericsson #30 Devlin DeFrancesco #9 Scott Dixon #66 Marcus Armstrong #7 Christian Lundgaard #6 Nolan Siegel #77 Sting Ray Robb #83 Robert Shwartzman #15 Graham Rahal #45 Louis Foster #14 Santino Ferrucci #50 Jacob Abel #90 Callum Illott #26 Colton Herta #60 Felix Rosenqvist #8 Kyffin Simpson

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.