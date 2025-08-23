  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • Alex Palou
  • Full IndyCar qualifying results and starting grid for 2025 Milwaukee Mile 250 as Alex Palou takes pole

Full IndyCar qualifying results and starting grid for 2025 Milwaukee Mile 250 as Alex Palou takes pole

By Geetansh Pasricha
Published Aug 23, 2025 19:55 GMT
NTT INDYCAR Series BITNILE.com Grand Prix of Portland - Source: Getty
Alex Palou takes the pole position for the IndyCar Milwaukee Mile 250 - Source: Getty

Alex Palou secured the pole position for the IndyCar Snap-on Milwaukee Mile 250. The reigning champion deposed David Malukas from a pretty comfortable-looking maiden pole position, but the 23-year-old will have to wait for a bit longer.

Ad

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver was given a massive target to leapfrog by the A. J. Foyt Racing driver. Even the IndyCar cemmentators reckoned that Malukas was on course to claim his first pole position in the series, and seemingly guarantee his move to Team Penske for the 2026 season.

However, the Spaniard put on some impressive laps and took away the provisional pole position spot from the young driver. This helped him claim his sixth pole position for the year and provided him the best chance to clinch a ninth race victory in his dominant championship season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Palou will start the race on the inside row with Malukas accompanying him on the outside line. Meanwhile, Pato O'Ward, Scott McLaughlin, and Scott Dixon rounded out the top five in the qualifying order, with Conor Daly appearing as a standout within the top-10.

What was Alex Palou's reaction after scoring his sixth pole position of the year?

Alex Palou wearing the NTT P1 award cap after scoring pole position - Source: Getty
Alex Palou wearing the NTT P1 award cap after scoring pole position - Source: Getty

Alex Palou has been on a roll in the 2025 IndyCar season. With him already having eight wins under his belt, he will have the best view out of the cockpit going into turn one.

Ad

Reflecting on securing his 13th championship pole position, the Spaniard said in a video shared by Chip Ganassi Racing:

"Hey everyone, we just got pole here in Milwaukee, it was amazing. The car was on rails, I had so much grip, so much power, and it felt insane. So, couldn't be happier. I know, it doesn't mean much, we are going to have the best view tomorrow heading into turn one, but we need a good racecar. So we're going to work on it this afternoon and see what we can do tomorrow."
Ad

The 28-year-old secured his fourth IndyCar championship at the last race weekend in Portland.

Starting grid for the IndyCar 2025 Milwaukee Mile 250

The starting grid for the race is a bit altered as Scott Dixon, Kyffin Simpson, and Graham Rahal faced nine-place grid penalties for the race on Sunday, which has led to the following order:

  1. #10 Alex Palou
  2. #4 David Malukas
  3. #5 Pato O'Ward
  4. #3 Scott McLaughlin
  5. #12 Will Power
  6. #27 Kyle Kirkwood
  7. #2 Josef Newgarden
  8. #76 Conor Daly
  9. #21 Christian Rasmussen
  10. #18 Rinus VeeKay
  11. #20 Alexander Rossi
  12. #28 Marcus Ericsson
  13. #30 Devlin DeFrancesco
  14. #9 Scott Dixon
  15. #66 Marcus Armstrong
  16. #7 Christian Lundgaard
  17. #6 Nolan Siegel
  18. #77 Sting Ray Robb
  19. #83 Robert Shwartzman
  20. #15 Graham Rahal
  21. #45 Louis Foster
  22. #14 Santino Ferrucci
  23. #50 Jacob Abel
  24. #90 Callum Illott
  25. #26 Colton Herta
  26. #60 Felix Rosenqvist
  27. #8 Kyffin Simpson
About the author
Geetansh Pasricha

Geetansh Pasricha

Twitter icon

Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day.

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications