  • Full IndyCar Toronto qualifying results and race starting order as Colton Herta takes pole

Full IndyCar Toronto qualifying results and race starting order as Colton Herta takes pole

By Geetansh Pasricha
Published Jul 19, 2025 20:08 GMT
Colton Herta at the IndyCar Toronto race weekend
Colton Herta at the IndyCar Toronto race weekend - Source: Getty

IndyCar is at the Toronto street track for the 13th round of the 2025 IndyCar season, and Colton Herta took his second pole of the year. The Andretti driver last took a pole position at the Detroit Grand Prix earlier in the year and continued his street track dominance.

The 27-car grid lined up its sights on bagging the pole position for the IndyCar race in Canada. But a myriad of drivers tripped at the first hurdle of Round 1 qualifications.

The bumpy nature of the street circuit caught out Nolan Siegel. After making a long-drawn three-point turn, the session continued normally as Callum Ilott appeared as the odd one out, transferring to Round 2 of qualifying.

Kyle Kirkwood's strong pace helped him post the first sub-1-minute lap time at the 1.786-mile circuit. Scott McLaughlin again found himself at the wrong end of the transfer line as he was knocked out in Round 1 yet again.

also-read-trending Trending

As the Group 2 qualifications began, the session continued normally, but Rinus VeeKay's impressive lap time helped him move into Round 2. But the talking point remained Josef Newgarden's disappointing performance, who will start a dejecting 18th for the Canadian race.

After getting rid of more than half of the drivers, Round 2 began with 12 drivers. Kirkwood again spearheaded the session, but by the checkered flag, Team Penske's sole flag bearer in the session, Will Power, also entered the sub-1-minute section.

However, Graham Rahal was able to squeeze through to the Fast Six as big hitters like Scott Dixon and Pato O'Ward were relegated. The eyes soon turned to the shootout for pole position as the six gladiators went out on the track to bag the front seat for the race.

Though many had slated Kirkwood to take pole, the 26-year-old messed up his final qualifying run as his teammate, Colton Herta, grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

The California-born driver posted the fastest lap time of the day, a 59.832s lap, which helped him claim his third pole position at the Toronto circuit.

How did Colton Herta react after securing the pole position for the IndyCar Toronto race?

Colton Herta at the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Source: Getty
Colton Herta at the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Source: Getty

Colton Herta was on cloud nine after securing his second pole position of the year. The 25-year-old had a wide smile across his face and was interviewed by FOX's Jack Harvey just after getting out of his car.

The Andretti driver then shared his thoughts and said:

"It's tough to say, we have a great car. It's plain and simple like you see, what me, Kyle [Kirkwood], and Marcus [Ericsson] were able to do inside the racecar. I like to think that's because we are better than everybody else, but the car is just really that good, and I think they make us look really good. Happy with how the Gainbridge Honda was performing."
"This is a tough race, this is a really long one and we added five laps compared to last year. So, physically it's going to be really demanding, it's a tough challenge for us. I'm so happy to finally be back here on the pole, but need to get that first race win of the year tomorrow."
Colton Herta will be paired with Alex Palou on the front row, as Marcus Armstrong rounds out the top three.

Starting order for the IndyCar Toronto race

  1. #26 Colton Herta
  2. #10 Alex Palou
  3. #66 Marcus Armstrong
  4. #12 Will Power
  5. #15 Graham Rahal
  6. #27 Kyle Kirkwood
  7. #45 Louis Foster
  8. #28 Marcus Ericsson
  9. #18 Rinus VeeKay
  10. #5 Pato O'Ward
  11. #9 Scott Dixon
  12. #90 Callum Ilott
  13. #6 Nolan Siegel
  14. #8 Kyffin Simpson
  15. #3 Scott McLaughlin
  16. #4 David Malukas
  17. #60 Felix Rosenqvist
  18. #2 Josef Newgarden
  19. #7 Christian Lundgaard
  20. #83 Robert Shwartzman
  21. #76 Conor Daly
  22. #21 Christian Rasmussen
  23. #14 Santino Ferrucci
  24. #20 Alexander Rossi
  25. #77 Sting Ray Robb
  26. #30 Devlin DeFrancesco
  27. #51 Jacob Abel
Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Edited by Tushar Bahl
