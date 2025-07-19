"That's on me": Scott McLaughlin upset after yet another IndyCar qualifying failure in Toronto

Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin has given his take after his shock exit from Round 1 of IndyCar's Toronto qualifying. McLaughlin was not able to put in a lap good enough for the top six during the closing stages of the 10-minute session.In line with this, McLaughlin took the blame for his average outing. This is the second consecutive time that the #3 car driver has had a difficult run in qualifying. During last week's qualifying session at the Iowa Speedway, he found himself in the wall and thus started both Race 1 and Race 2 from way down in P27.With him having a shocker of an outing in Round 1 of the Toronto qualifying, he said the following via IndyCar:&quot;Ah, driver-made error there. Just like, missed Turn 5 apex just by a little bit, you see with the concrete here, if you are just off by a little bit, cause it's not rubbered in, you like lose a chunk so, yeah, that's on me! Unfortunately, yeah, sorry, everyone with the Gallagher Chevy, but again, we will make the most of it tomorrow.&quot;In Round 1 at the Toronto Street Circuit, Scott McLaughlin had drivers like Kyle Kirkwood, Scott Dixon, Will Power, Felix Rosenqvist, Christian Lundgaard, Graham Rahal, Callum Ilott, Louis Foster, Nolan Siegel, Santino Ferrucci, Conor Daly, and Sting Ray Robb competing alongside him.The big names to drop out of Round 1 were McLaughlin and Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard.Scott McLaughlin had an unfortunate DNF in Iowa Race 2While Scott McLaughlin was knocked out after the end of Round 1 of qualifying in Toronto, he secured a DNF in last week's Iowa Speedway Race 2. As mentioned already, he started both races from P27, and during Sunday's race, he felt he got 'caught up in someone else's accident' at the back of the field.As a consequence, he was not able to complete even a single lap. In line with this, he said the following via Team Penske:&quot;The Gallagher Chevy was going to be just as good, and I think I got caught up in someone else's accident. So, there's only so much you can do it to avoid it. I would have just got through, I probably would have gone through unscathed, but I got clipped there and unfortunately, yep, that is what it is. There were a couple of negatives this weekend, but I'll take a positive yesterday and just charge to Toronto.&quot;The 2025 IndyCar season is 12 races down, and the drivers, including Scott McLaughlin, are in Toronto for Round 13. As things stand, the Team Penske driver is currently in P12 in the drivers' standings with only 234 points.