  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • "That's on me": Scott McLaughlin upset after yet another IndyCar qualifying failure in Toronto

"That's on me": Scott McLaughlin upset after yet another IndyCar qualifying failure in Toronto

By Rishabh Negi
Published Jul 19, 2025 19:34 GMT
NTT INDYCAR Series Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Source: Getty
NTT INDYCAR Series Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Source: Getty

Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin has given his take after his shock exit from Round 1 of IndyCar's Toronto qualifying. McLaughlin was not able to put in a lap good enough for the top six during the closing stages of the 10-minute session.

Ad

In line with this, McLaughlin took the blame for his average outing. This is the second consecutive time that the #3 car driver has had a difficult run in qualifying. During last week's qualifying session at the Iowa Speedway, he found himself in the wall and thus started both Race 1 and Race 2 from way down in P27.

With him having a shocker of an outing in Round 1 of the Toronto qualifying, he said the following via IndyCar:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Ah, driver-made error there. Just like, missed Turn 5 apex just by a little bit, you see with the concrete here, if you are just off by a little bit, cause it's not rubbered in, you like lose a chunk so, yeah, that's on me! Unfortunately, yeah, sorry, everyone with the Gallagher Chevy, but again, we will make the most of it tomorrow."
Ad
Ad

In Round 1 at the Toronto Street Circuit, Scott McLaughlin had drivers like Kyle Kirkwood, Scott Dixon, Will Power, Felix Rosenqvist, Christian Lundgaard, Graham Rahal, Callum Ilott, Louis Foster, Nolan Siegel, Santino Ferrucci, Conor Daly, and Sting Ray Robb competing alongside him.

The big names to drop out of Round 1 were McLaughlin and Arrow McLaren's Christian Lundgaard.

Scott McLaughlin had an unfortunate DNF in Iowa Race 2

While Scott McLaughlin was knocked out after the end of Round 1 of qualifying in Toronto, he secured a DNF in last week's Iowa Speedway Race 2. As mentioned already, he started both races from P27, and during Sunday's race, he felt he got 'caught up in someone else's accident' at the back of the field.

Ad

As a consequence, he was not able to complete even a single lap. In line with this, he said the following via Team Penske:

"The Gallagher Chevy was going to be just as good, and I think I got caught up in someone else's accident. So, there's only so much you can do it to avoid it. I would have just got through, I probably would have gone through unscathed, but I got clipped there and unfortunately, yep, that is what it is. There were a couple of negatives this weekend, but I'll take a positive yesterday and just charge to Toronto."

The 2025 IndyCar season is 12 races down, and the drivers, including Scott McLaughlin, are in Toronto for Round 13. As things stand, the Team Penske driver is currently in P12 in the drivers' standings with only 234 points.

About the author
Rishabh Negi

Rishabh Negi

Twitter icon

Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club.

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Tushar Bahl
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications