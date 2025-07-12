Scott McLaughlin has horrific Indy 500 déjà vu with IndyCar qualifying crash at Iowa Speedway

Scott McLaughlin had a nasty accident during IndyCar qualifying at the Iowa Speedway on Saturday, July 12. The Team Penske driver lost his No. 3 Chevy on the first lap of his two-lap run, causing his car to spin and hit the outside wall rear-first.

The rear of his car was completely destroyed, as the AMR safety crew towed his car away. McLaughlin got out of the car under his own strength and walked away unscathed.

For the New Zealand driver, it was a miserable déjà vu of his heartbreaking crash at the 109th Indy 500. He had spun out on the pace lap before the race began while attempting to warm his tires. Moreover, the crash at the Iowa Speedway marks a brutal blow in his 2025 championship run.

Scott McLaughlin was the winner of Race 1 at IndyCar's 2024 double-header at Iowa, but now he'll start at the back of the grid for both races. After being released from the medical center, he spoke with FOX reporter Georgia Henneberry.

When asked about what went wrong before the crash, McLaughlin said:

"I don't know. I got a little wide, I guess. Wouldn't say I was much higher than I was in practice, and it just sort of went around on me. It was hard to come back from where I was. Really sad for XPEL Chevy and tomorrow, with the Gallagher Chevy as well, both start at the back. Work hard and we could've easily put it on pole, been right there. Never say die. Mistake on me and just thankfully, I'm okay."

McLaughlin's teammate Josef Newgarden took pole for Race 1, while championship leader Alex Palou took pole for Race 2. It has been a trying 2025 season for the Kiwi driver, who recently opened up on his mental state after a disappointing weekend at Mid-Ohio.

Scott McLaughlin gets emotional about losing the faith of his fans and boss Roger Penske

Scott McLaughlin with Roger Penske Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Scott McLaughlin was among the top two picks for IndyCar analysts and journalists as a championship contender for 2025. He even stood on that promise by taking pole for the season opener at St. Petersburg.

However, barely anything has gone right for him and Team Penske since. After finishing 23rd at the Mid-Ohio race on July 6, McLaughlin was distraught. He nearly broke down on his YouTube VLOG.

The four-time Supercars champion described this phase as the "hardest" of his career. Speaking about letting down his fans and team owner Roger Penske, Scott McLaughlin said [24:45 onwards]:

"Not much is... it's not going right. And it's really hard because it's my life and I wanna do well for the Captain (Roger Penske's nickname), for my fans, for everyone, and my team. I know how hard they're working for me, and my biggest fear is them not wanting to be still here. I just want them to be there throughout the ups and downs. Probably getting way too deep right now, but that's just who I am."

McLaughlin stands 11th in the standings after 10 races. His showing at the Iowa double-header will play a crucial part in how his championship pans out.

