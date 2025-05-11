“Go Graham!!" Fans go bonkers as Graham Rahal makes MEGA overtake on Alex Palou at SONSIO GP

The 2025 SONSIO Grand Prix saw Graham Rahal get off to the perfect start. In line with this, he made a brilliant overtake on lap 1 on Alex Palou going into Turn 1.

Ad

Seeing the sensational overtake, the fans in the crowd went bonkers, and the following chants were heard during the ongoing broadcast.

"Go Graham!!"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The move was made possible because of the new soft tires on Graham Rahal's #15 car in comparison to Alex Palou's used softs. As the track went green, the former immediately got into Palou's slipstream for a moment before briskly getting out of it, and then making the overtake going into Turn 1.

Starting on new reds, Rahal's strategy was to go long and create a buffer to the chasing pack so that when he came into the pits, he had time on hand to come out in a decent position.

Ad

As things stand, Rahal is leading from Palou, with Scott McLaughlin in third place.

Graham Rahal felt 'awesome' after securing P2 in SONSIO qualifying

While Graham Rahal is in with a chance of securing his seventh career win at the ongoing 2025 SONSIO Grand Prix. After qualifying, he was in an extremely upbeat mood. In line with this, he credited his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team for its brilliant work on the cars.

Ad

"This is great for Fifth Third Bank, all of our partners and our whole team. It feels so good. This was why we ran the reds to get through the rounds. I knew Palou was going to have a new set of reds for the Fast Six. I didn’t think we were going to be on the front row; I didn’t think we were really competing for that," Rahal said via RLL's official website.

Ad

"There were others that had new reds too but what a lap. In the Fast Six, we were just able to put it together. The balance was really consistent and matched my best of the whole day. It feels great for this entire team – everyone on the 15, 30 and 45 teams. We needed this; we expect to be good at the Indy road course race but to see it come together and have three cars in the top five is amazing. It feels awesome for our team."

Graham Rahal has been competing in the IndyCar series since 2008. He has so far managed six Grand Prix wins. Keeping this in view, the ongoing 85-lap tussle at the IMS road course is extremely crucial for him. His last win in the sport came way back in the 2017 Detroit Grand Prix.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. He is extremely adept at producing all kinds of articles. When he is not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains and exploring scenic places. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.