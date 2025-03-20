'GOAT' Scott Dixon named IndyCar's Lewis Hamilton as Will Buxton draws no-nonsense F1 parallels

Chip Ganassi Racing's Scott Dixon was compared to Lewis Hamilton by IndyCar's newest play-by-play announcer Will Buxton. The former F1TV host took to Instagram and compared IndyCar drivers to their F1 counterparts to help fellow fans who'll be following their first-ever IndyCar season.

IndyCar partnered with FOX, offering the media group exclusive broadcasting rights. The maiden race of the 2025 season at St. Pete already broke the viewership record as more people than ever are following the IndyCar series. Buxton took it upon himself to make lives earlier for the fans, and compare the IndyCar drivers to F1, giving a short insight into the same.

“As I transition from the world of Formula One to the world of IndyCar in 2025, I know many of you will be doing the same. So who should you follow? I will do my best to make some comparisons here and figure out who you should support in 2025,” said Will Buxton.

The IndyCar play-by-play announcer compared Scott Dixon to Lewis Hamilton but had to give it a second thought before answering.

“Scott Dixon, Oh man,” said Buxton as he pondered upon who to compare the six time IndyCar champion with.

“No, actually that's really easy. Lewis Hamilton. The GOAT. Questions over how long he'll carry on, but unquestioned motivation. One of the all time greats,” added Will Buxton as he found the perfect answer.

Unlike Lewis Hamilton, Scott Dixon doesn't have the most championships in his respective racing series. A.J. Foyt holds the record for that. However, amongst all the drivers on the grid, Dixon is the most accomplished with 58 wins and six championships to his name.

Hamilton is the most successful driver of all time with seven F1 titles and over 100 wins. Both Hamilton and Dixon are in their 40’s and questions have been raised on how long the two will continue to race. Nonetheless, both are motivated to win their next championship.

While Dixon wants to equal Foyt’s record, Hamilton joined Ferrari starting in 2025 in the hope of securing the mythical eighth championship and surpassing Michael Schumacher’s record.

Scott Dixon's strong start to the 2025 IndyCar season

Scott Dixon qualified P6 for the maiden race of the 2025 IndyCar season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. An early caution helped him get off the alternate tires and run the hard compound rubber for the rest of the race.

IMSA WeatherTech Championship Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring - Source: Getty

Dixon was the first driver to pit for the final stint from the lead group and was stuck in traffic. Alex Palou jumped him in the pitstop and soon Josef Newgarden passed him. However, the Team Penske driver ran out of fuel on the final lap, promoting Dixon in P2.

Had Dixon pitted a few laps later, or not got stuck in traffic, he would've been in contention to win the race. Nonetheless, Palou won the race making it a 1-2 for Chip Ganassi Racing at St. Pete.

