"Got an hour sleep": Scott McLaughlin gives update before his final stint at Rolex 24 at Daytona

Scott McLaughlin and multiple other IndyCar drivers participated in the endurance classic at the 24 hours of Daytona. The race is known to push the drivers to their limits. The 31-year-old revealed how he could only manage just an hour of sleep before heading out on his final stint for his team.

The New Zealander has been a new driver from the IndyCar field to try out his luck in the 24 hours of Daytona. This year he decided to join forces with Trackhouse by Corvette and aim to take the gold medal in the GTD Pro category.

Scott McLaughlin took charge of the #93 Corvette earlier in the day and tried to get some hours of sleep before the race. Unfortunately, he could not sleep properly as he only managed an hour of sleep before gearing up for his final stint in the #93 Corvette.

Trending

"Red gloves will be used for my final stint. Got an hour sleep. Keep truckin," Scott McLaughlin wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

He has partnered with Shane van Gisbergen, Ben Keating, and Connor Zilisch in pursuit of getting the victory in the bag.

Shane van Gisbergen shared his thoughts on sharing the #93 Chevrolet with Scott McLaughlin

Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen at the NASCAR Cup Series Verizon 200 at the Brickyard - Source: Getty

The rivalry between Shane van Gisbergen also known as SVG and McLaughlin was a big one. The two New Zealanders had battled each other toe-to-toe in the Supercars championship and developed an intense rivalry. Quite coincidentally, their paths have coincided this year and the pair is working together as part of the same unit to win the race.

Ahead of the 24 hours of Daytona, Shane van Gisbergen shed light on how the relationship between the two had grown warm over the years. Van Gisbergen also mentioned that the two drivers now share "an awesome relationship" (via Motorsport.com):

"It's completely different from what we grew up doing, and been doing in the last ten years or something. Since Scott and I left Supercars, it's been an awesome relationship. When you're racing for a championship, you're focused on your own world. Even though we had tough moments, we were still friends and had a beer afterwards. But now it's completely different -- we're working together, and it's so much fun to be driving together."

After the race ends, Scott McLaughlin will focus on the upcoming 2025 IndyCar campaign. The 2025 IndyCar season is set to begin on March 2, at St. Petersburg. The race at St. Petersburg is a special one for McLaughlin as he had claimed the honours previously by winning the 2022 edition. He had claimed a total of 54 points and scored four bonus points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback