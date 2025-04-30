Graham Rahal backs Kyle Larson's bold Indy 500 claim

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal has seconded Kyle Larson's stance about the grandeur of the Indy 500. The premier IndyCar race is called the Greatest Spectacle of Racing, and its 109th running will take place on May 25.

Ahead of the two-day Indy 500 open test at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway last week, Larson made a bold claim about the race that attracts 350,000 people. He compared it with the golf tournament, The Masters, which recorded an average viewership of 12.7 million this year, saying (via Arrow McLaren):

"It’s a unique event; there are 350,000 people there. It’s hard to describe because I’m in the driver’s seat and I’m not outside the walls to watch the race. You just have to go there to see for yourself. I’ve been to The Masters and other big events, and nothing comes close to the Indy 500."

Graham Rahal, who will record his 18th attempt at winning the Indy 500 this year, agreed with the 2021 NASCAR Champ's stance. On a recent episode of the Pit Pass Indy podcast, host Bruce Martin asked Rahal for his views about the IMS nearing a sell-out for the race.

"I mean it would be nice, considering some of the challenges of the early season and stuff," he replied [18:31 onwards]. "It will be great to see. I think, as Kyle Larson said even yesterday, he's been to The Masters, he's done it all, (but) the Indy 500 stands alone. It will be awesome to have a sell-out, and hopefully, Mother Nature is kind to us this year."

The 2024 Indy 500 was delayed by four hours because of heavy rains. It delayed Larson's arrival in Charlotte at the Coca-Cola 600 for the second half of his attempt at conquering The Double. The NASCAR race was halfway done when he arrived; unfortunately, the wet weather in Charlotte got severe, forcing the officials to call off the race before Larson could take to the track.

How Kyle Larson's unfortunate crash at Indy 500 open test derailed Arrow McLaren's run plans

Kyle Larson at Indy 500 Open Testing - Indianapolis - Source: Getty

Kyle Larson's time at the two-day Indy 500 open test at the IMS on April 23 and 24 came to an anticlimactic end. He crashed in the morning qualifying simulation session on day two after suffering understeer going into Turn 1. The understeer was induced by his forgetting to reset a weight jacker setting coming out of Turn 4.

With a damaged car, the Arrow McLaren driver could no longer continue with the rest of the test day. He left the track by noon for his home in North Carolina, missing the second session where teams tested the cars on race trim, and the final session as well. Arrow McLaren continued its planned runs with the three full-time drivers, Pato O'Ward, Christian Lundgaard, and Nolan Siegel.

The test was Kyle Larson's first time driving the new, heavier Indy cars with the hybrid power units. He found the hybrid assist to be underwhelming, feeling only a small and short surge of power when activated.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver will give priority to competing in the Coca-Cola 600 this year if the IMS faces a similar rain delay for the Indy 500 this year. Arrow McLaren Team Principal, Tony Kanaan, will replace him in the No. 17 Chevy in the case.

