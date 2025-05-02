Graham Rahal calls on IndyCar fans to prove they want more ovals

RLL driver Graham Rahal asked the IndyCar fans to prove they want more oval circuits amid the recent surge to include more ovals on the calendar. Rahal was. reacting to a video featuring Chris Blair as he asked the fans for the same.

The origins of IndyCar began at the IMS, and it was the oval racing that helped the sport earn international recognition. The Indy 500 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway continues to be one of the most fabled races across the globe.

The World Wide Technology Raceway’s official account on X recently uploaded a video where WWT Raceway's general manager Chris Blair asked the fans to buy the tickets for the race around the oval in Illinois. He said that fans often ask for more oval races, which the WWT Raceway provides.

Graham Rahal reacted to Chris Blair's tweet about the same, as the RLL driver shared his thoughts and asked the fans to prove that they want more oval races by coming to the Illinois event.

“Man’s not wrong. Love my sport to death and value each and every fan. But he’s right. We all hear it…more ovals needed. Yet people don’t come. Road course, street course, crowds booming. Ovals, not so much. Let’s pack the stands and we will see some more. Where would you add?” Graham Rahal wrote on X.

The 2025 IndyCar calendar features 17 race weekends, out of which only a third of the races are held on oval circuits. There will be six oval races held across five different circuits, namely, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, World Wide Technology Raceway, Iowa Speedway, Milwaukee Mile, and Nashville Superspeedway.

Graham Rahal reflects on the 2025 Indy 500 open test

Graham Rahal, along with the other 33 confirmed entries for the 109th running of the Indy 500, were at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway on April 23 and 24 for the open test. The RLL driver, apart from a heart-in-mouth moment on Day 1, had a clear run on both days.

Rahal brushed the wall at 200+ mph coming out of a turn on Day 1, which damaged his rear right suspension. However, the RLL driver was able to save the car from the big impact. Rahal reflected on the Indy 500 open test on X as he wrote:

“Productive couple days here at the greatest race track in the world. It doesn’t get much better than a few days under the Indiana sunshine at IMS. The hybrid has added a whole new element to this program, tricky to figure out, but feeling positive about where we are heading into the month. Up next, the Augusta of Motorsports, @BarberMotorPark. 👊”

The Alabama Indy Grand Prix at the Barber Motorsports Park is up next and will take place on Sunday, May 4.

