Graham Rahal, Christian Rasmussen, Conor Daly and other IndyCar stars enjoy a golf day out

With the high-octane action of the IndyCar series set to return at the famed WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, several drivers, including Graham Rahal, took a welcome break from the racing rigours for a relaxing day on the greens of Pebble Beach Golf Links. The 36-year-old opted to trade racing gloves for golf clubs as they soaked up the California sun ahead of the commencement of race weekend.

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan veteran, alongside Christian Rasmussen and Conor Daly, opted to spend their time ahead of the Monterey race on the golf course. Graham Rahal, who is known for his calm demeanour off-track, shared snapshots of their outing on his Instagram story. In one of the photos, he accompanied it with the caption:

“Not a bad way to kick off @weathertechraceway weekend!”

Graham Rahal plays golf alongside Christian Rasmussen and Conor Daly ahead of the Laguna Seca race - Source: via @grahamrahal on Instagram

Shifting focus to on-track action, Graham Rahal—like all the other IndyCar drivers—will be aiming for an overall positive weekend as the 2025 IndyCar season nears its end. The six-time IndyCar race winner, however, has had little joy racing at the Monterey road course in recent years.

In the 2024 edition of the WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca, Rahal could only muster a 24th-place finish. This came off the back of another forgettable outing at the race during the 2023 edition, where he suffered a crash on the opening lap following contact with Josef Newgarden.

Graham Rahal expresses optimism ahead of Laguna Seca race

Earlier, Graham Rahal also weighed in on his expectations for the upcoming IndyCar Laguna Seca event. The 36-year-old expressed his optimism as he continues his pursuit of a first victory since the 2017 season.

The Ohio native, speaking with Rahal Letterman Lanigan’s official website, explained how strong the team has largely been on road courses throughout the season. The IndyCar veteran also said he expects to be fighting at the front of the field.

“Laguna is a crazy and fun track. Thinking about our strengths as a group, we seem to be very fast on the smooth road courses this year. Our road course package is up there with the best of them. I’m looking forward to going back. It’s a very high-speed course and the undulation is always tricky. We have strong road course cars, so we should be fighting at the front,” he said.

Indeed, the RLL team cars have proven to be highly impressive on road courses. So far in the 2025 campaign, a significant portion of Graham Rahal’s points have come from races on permanent road circuits, with the Sonsio Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway being his most successful outing.

While the Laguna Seca circuit hasn’t been a particularly impressive hunting ground for Rahal—especially following his fourth-place finish at the race in 2021—the veteran driver will be aiming to capitalise on his team’s strong road course form to score valuable points this weekend.

