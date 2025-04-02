Graham Rahal confirms long-term IndyCar involvement with RLL "whether people like it or not"

Graham Rahal has confirmed his interest in pursuing the leadership path at Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing after retiring as an IndyCar driver. The team is co-owned by his father Bobby Rahal, a three-time champion and winner of the 1986 Indy 500.

Graham Rahal is in his 19th season as a driver in the premier American open-wheel series, and at 36, is in the twilight years of his driving career. In a recent appearance on the Pit Pass IndyCar podcast, Rahal was questioned about his interest in transitioning to the managerial side of things at RLL once he retired. He replied in the affirmative, saying [27:57 onwards]:

"Yeah, I enjoy that. I feel that there's a challenge in that, like inherently, I do enjoy. But the time's not yet. I feel like we got a little while before we get there, but yes, the reality is that it's gonna be in my future. For good or bad, whether people like that or not, it's certainly gonna be in my future, and I hope to bring a positive change and keep the team going."

Graham Rahal's father Bobby founded the IndyCar team in 1992. He onboarded two partners in the 21st century - Hollywood talk show host David Letterman and businessman Mike Lanigan. Hence, the name Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing.

Though Rahal's last podium finish came at the IMS road course in 2023, his driving career seems far from done. The No. 15 Honda driver is the team's most experienced driver. In 2025, he is joined by youngster Devlin DeFrancesco and rookie Louis Foster.

Graham Rahal reacts to recently axed IndyCar President Jay Frye joining Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing

Jay Frye speaks during a press conference at the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey - Practice - Source: Getty

On April 1, Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing announced the signing of former IndyCar president Jay Frye as its Team President. Frye was axed by IndyCar in February, with IMS President Doug Boles replacing him.

At RLL, he will report to the team owners and oversee operations for the team's IndyCar and IMSA Sportscar efforts. Graham Rahal reacted to this positive development via a post on social media platform X.

"Couldn’t be happier today with the addition of my man @JayRFrye. As I stated before, a great leader, man of integrity and he will help move our team forward! MSH/GSD," Rahal wrote.

Graham Rahal currently sits 12th in the 2025 championship standings with 37 points after a P12 and an improved P11 result in St. Petersburg and the Thermal Club respectively. Teammate Devlin DeFrancesco sits in a lowly 22nd place, while Louis Foster is dead last in 27th after two unfortunate races.

