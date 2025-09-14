Graham Rahal drops 1-word verdict on wife Courtney Force‘s $295 denim jacket

IndyCar Series driver Graham Rahal complimented his wife, Courtney Force, in a social media post. Force shared a photo wearing a denim jacket, noting that she plans to wear it more often as the weather cools with the arrival of fall.

The couple, married since November 2015, both come from racing backgrounds. Courtney is a former drag racer, now retired, and the daughter of 16-time NHRA Funny Car champion John Force, as well as the sister of Brittany Force.

Her Instagram post showcases a denim jacket from Wren+Glory, a New York-based fashion brand. She wrote:

“With colder weather around the corner, I’ll be living in my new Wren + Glory jacket until further notice. I’ve been obsessed looking at the (Wren + Glory) site and was so excited when they gifted me this jacket! Who else is ready for fall?”

Graham Rahal dropped a one-word comment on the post, saying:

“Hottie.”

Source: @grahamrahal via @courtneyforce on Instagram

According to the brand’s website, the piece is called the ‘Splatter World 2.0’ Painted Denim Jacket, priced at $295. Each jacket features hand-painted metallic gold, silver, and black accents, and its naturally oversized fit is highlighted in Courtney Force’s latest Instagram post.

On the track, Graham Rahal piloted the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda to a 19th-place finish in the 2025 IndyCar Series standings. The six-time race winner logged just one top-five and three top-10 finishes during the season, while Alex Palou ultimately secured the championship.

Graham Rahal and Courtney Force share their thoughts on Brittany Force's NHRA retirement

Graham Rahal and his wife, Courtney, expressed their pride in Brittany Force following her decision to retire from NHRA. They also shared their excitement for what lies ahead as she closes out a 13-year career in drag racing.

In an X post, the IndyCar Series driver wrote:

“The Queen of Speed. Proud of my sista B. She’s a great example of how you can be so successful, yet humble and kind to those around you. I cannot wait for what’s next for you, Bob and Bro. We love you B.”

In her part, Courtney Force said in an Instagram story:

“So proud of my sister (Brittany Force) and all she has accomplished throughout her career. But excited for her next chapter!”

Courtney Force (left) and Brittany Force (right) - Source: Imagn

Brittany Force began her Top Fuel career in 2013, earning Rookie of the Year honors. She went on to capture two championships, in 2017 and 2022, and has collected 18 career victories. As she wraps up the 2025 season, she remains focused on finishing her 13-year run in drag racing on a high note.

Force is battling for the title against rivals like Shawn Langdon and Tony Stewart, who once raced in the IndyCar Series and went on to become a three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion. Stewart currently leads the standings while filling in for his wife, Leah Pruett, who is taking time away to care for their baby, born in November 2024.

