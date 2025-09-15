Graham Rahal drops 2-word verdict on Lando Norris admiring IndyCar amid Colton Herta's F1 crisis

IndyCar veteran Graham Rahal has shared his reaction to Lando Norris' recent comments acknowledging IndyCar's worth on the global racing stage. The McLaren F1 driver's comments in light of IndyCar star Colton Herta having to take an undesirable step down to race in Formula 2 in 2026 to fulfill his F1 dream while serving as a test driver for Cadillac F1.While addressing the concern of the FIA awarding fewer points to IndyCar drivers than F2 drivers, Norris, who raced against Herta during their junior Formula career, said (via RACER):&quot;It's not my decision. I think he's (Herta) probably capable of driving a Formula 1 car and driving it at an incredibly high level. He’s probably better than most other drivers that are in the ranks and coming up in F3 and F2 and stuff. So, I don't think [he should need to race in F2] if I was the boss. I think there's still a certain allowance of, you have to qualify in some way. I don't think you can just be an old billy and just pay to get into Formula 1, but IndyCar, I think, is one of the toughest series in the world. I think it's an incredibly tough car to drive. I’ve never driven it myself, but you can tell all of those things, and the level of all these drivers is incredibly high. I don't know how many points they get in IndyCar, but I would put it above the level of Formula 2 in a way.&quot;Colton Herta at the NTT INDYCAR Series Snap-On Milwaukee Mile 250 - Source: Getty@Motorsport shared the second half of Norris' comments on the social media platform X, highlighting his admiration for IndyCar. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal reacted to the post with a succinct message, writing: &quot;Damn right @LandoNorris 💪 &quot;Graham Rahal @GrahamRahalLINKDamn right @LandoNorris 💪While racing in IndyCar, Colton Herta wasn't able to earn the required 40 points to earn an FIA Super Licence to be eligible for an F1 seat. One of the main reasons behind it was that the FIA awards fewer points to non-FIA-governed series than those it governs.For example, the Top 3 championship finishers in F2 get 40 points and are immediately eligible for an F1 seat. Whereas in IndyCar, despite being a technically superior series to F2, only the champion earns 40 points, while P2 and P3 earn 30 and 20 points, respectively.Graham Rahal once called F1 an &quot;elitist sport&quot; after it rejected Colton Herta's potential entryGraham Rahal called out F1 in September 2022 after the series rejected Colton Herta getting an exemption for an FIA Super Licence. Red Bull's junior team, AlphaTauri, which wanted to sign Herta as Alpine-bound Pierre Gasly's replacement in 2023, had asked the FIA for an exemption because the American driver had 32 of the 40 required points.The FIA didn't grant the request because Herta didn't fulfil the points requirement. An X user seemingly reacted to that development, writing:&quot;F1 has made it very clear for many years.They have no interest in US drivers, only US dollars.&quot;Graham Rahal replied to that post and seconded the sentiment with a fiery message. He wrote:&quot;Damn right. F1 is an elitist sport. They don't want us. Remember that. They want US companies money, they want wealthy US individuals money. But they don't care about the rest. Always has been that way, always will be. 🔥&quot; Graham Rahal will mark his 20th season in IndyCar in 2026, while Colton Herta will join his former teammate Lando Norris in the F1 paddock as a rival, albeit in a test role.