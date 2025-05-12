Graham Rahal pens heartfelt Mother's Day note for his 'wonderful wife'

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal shared a touching Mother's Day message on Sunday, May 11, for his wife, Courtney Force. In an Instagram post, Rahal called Courtney a "wonderful wife" and "the greatest Mother" to their daughters, Harlan Ann and Tinley Leighton. He also posted several family photos to mark the occasion

Graham Rahal, son of IndyCar legend Bobby Rahal, met Courtney Force in 2013. Courtney is the daughter of 16-time NHRA Funny Car champion John Force. Both came from racing families and connected over their shared experiences in motorsports. They got married in November 2015 in Santa Barbara, California.

In his Instagram post, Rahal praised Courtney for the love and care she gives to their two young daughters. He wrote:

"Court, most people know you for going fast and winning races. I know you as a wonderful wife, and more importantly the greatest Mother to our beautiful girls. Today, and everyday, we celebrate you. Without you, nothing in our crazy life would be remotely possible."

"Our girls idolize you, they want to be just like you, sing with you, cook with you, play with you, and do everything mom does. I don’t blame them. I love you, I’m grateful for you, and I’m so proud to see what a beautiful and loving mother you are. Happy Mother’s Day, baby!" he concluded.

The couple welcomed their first daughter, Harlan, in November 2020. Their second daughter, Tinley, was born in September 2022. Courtney, a former NHRA Funny Car driver and race winner, retired from drag racing in 2019 to focus on raising their children.

Since then, she has been a full-time mother and also plays an active role in the Graham & Courtney Rahal Foundation. The foundation, originally launched in 2009, supports causes such as veteran programs and cancer research. It was later renamed to include Courtney’s name after she took on a bigger role.

Courtney celebrated Graham Rahal's front row start at the Sonsio Grand Prix

Courtney Force cheered on her husband, Graham Rahal, after he qualified second for the Sonsio Grand Prix on Friday, May 9. She celebrated his performance with an Instagram story, showing her pride in both Graham and the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team.

Rahal had a strong run in qualifying and held the fastest time for most of the session. But in the final moments, Alex Palou from Chip Ganassi Racing edged him out for pole position. Still, Rahal had a lot to be happy about.

All three Rahal Letterman Lanigan cars made it into the Firestone Fast Six, including his teammates Louis Foster and Devlin DeFrancesco. Graham Rahal shared four pictures on Instagram to mark the team’s strong showing, writing:

"HELL YES! Front row for the #INDYGP. Amazing job by @rllracing to get all three cars in the Fast Six. Now we have to go out tomorrow and execute!"

Courtney reposted one of the photos from Graham’s post on her story and shared her excitement.

“Woo hoo! @grahamrahal qualified in the #2 spot for the Indy Grand Prix! So proud of this team! And all three ALL cars in top 6!” she wrote.

Graham Rahal made a strong start to the race, briefly taking the lead from Palou on the first lap. But he dropped back during the 85-lap race and finished in sixth place. After the weekend, the RLL driver holds 92 points and sits 13th in the IndyCar drivers' standings.

