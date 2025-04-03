Graham Rahal playfully calls out Scott McLaughlin's wife for not 'clamping down' on hubby's golf obsession

IndyCar driver Graham Rahal recently came out and jokingly criticized Scott McLaughlin’s wife Karly Paone for not having any control over the Team Penske driver's golfing obsession. McLaughlin, alongside Colton Herta and Alexander Rossi, are some of the drivers on the grid who regularly play golf.

Ad

Graham Rahal suggested that Scott McLaughlin has the biggest obsession with golf amongst all the IndyCar drivers. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver featured on the recent episode of the Pit Pass Indy podcast, where he discussed the same.

With the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach on the horizon, the host asked Graham Rahal about the golfing facilities available at Long Beach, while also mentioning the golfing heroics & reputation of the Rahal family. The host then asked Graham when the last time he played golf was, to which he replied,

Ad

Trending

“I wish I had life like Scottie Mac (Scott McLaughlin), but I haven't been able to pry away and go play any golf. In fact, I think the last time I played golf was Road America of last year.” (26:20 onwards)

The host then mentioned Scott McLaughlin's obsession with golf and suggested that it would be hard to find another IndyCar driver with his level of obsession.

Ad

“He is, but his wife's pretty courteous. I told him that when he had that baby, Karly would clamp down, but she's obviously the leash is too long there. So I'm gonna have to make sure I tell Carly,” added Graham Rahal

"He's got to start pulling back a little bit. The man spends too much time, you know, swinging his sticks. But look, it's, you know, Scott, he's that dude's awesome. I love that guy. And he's a great golfer. So certainly have the passion.”

Ad

Ad

Team Penske's NASCAR driver Ryan Blaney is also a golf fanatic and is often seen on the course with Scott McLaughlin. Blaney recently came out and uploaded a golf-related meme following McLaughlin's fight with Devlin DeFrancesco at Thermal Club.

Graham Rahal Performance signs partnership with John Force Racing for the 2025 NHRA season

Graham Rahal is married to Courtney Force, daughter of the NHRA legend John Force. For the 2025 NHRA season, Rahal's venture, GRP (Graham Rahal Performance), signed a deal with JFR (John Force Racing), and the sponsorship will be seen on the Top Fuel Dragster and Funny Cars.

Ad

Speaking about the partnership, Rahal said via Competition Plus,

“When John came to me and spoke of the opportunity to be present on the car, it was extremely intriguing for our company. We wanted to put that on display and support my sister-in-law, Brittany, as well as Jack throughout the entire year.”

“Graham’s not just family—he’s a racer, a businessman, and someone who lives and breathes performance,” added John Force.

Rahal's wife, Courtney Force, retired from NHRA in the late 2010s, but his sister in law, Brittany Force, continues to race in the Top Fuel Dragster category.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback