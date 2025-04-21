Scott McLaughlin reveals who he backed during WrestleMania

The much-awaited WrestleMania 41 was a grand success for WWE. The two-day event was packed with scintillating action, and after night two, Scott McLaughlin made it known to the world who he was backing in the main event.

Night's two's wrestling card was stacked with mouth-watering matches, but the showstopper was the fierce tussle between Cody Rhodes and WWE legend, John Cena.

The latter came into the event with the chance to break the world title record that was held jointly by him and Ric Flair (16). In line with this and Cena's match with Cody Rhodes (who entered WrestleMania as the reigning world champion), McLaughlin came up with the following post (via X) during the main event.

"Surely John Cena wins right #wrestlemania," McLaughlin wrote.

The coveted WWE World Championship was won by John Cena, and this has made him the all-time record holder for the most number of WWE World Championships (17).

Scott McLaughlin is on a long-term contract with Team Penske

While Scott McLaughlin revealed who he was backing between Cody Rhodes and John Cena in the recent WrestleMania match, ahead of the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season (28th February), he also made it known that he had signed a long-term deal with Team Penske.

In line with this, McLaughlin came up with a detailed post that was as follows:

"We’re LIVE and ready for a big 2025! Signed a long term extension in the off-season with @Team_Penske and have been absolutely 100% focused on prep for this year. Let’s kick this season off right! STRAIGHT. TO. THE. MOON. #Thirsty3s," Scott McLaughlin wrote via X.

Scott McLaughlin has been competing in the highest class of America's open-wheel racing since the 2020 Grand Prix of St. Petersburg. He has so far managed to amass seven wins, 19 podiums, and nine pole positions.

The 31-year-old IndyCar driver has so far managed 68 Grand Prix starts, and has quickly cemented himself as one of the top drivers in the sport. Moreover, in the 2024 season, McLaughlin was able to end his campaign in an impressive third place in the standings with 505 points.

In the process of doing so, he was able to amass three Grand Prix wins, five pole positions, eight top-fives, and 12 top-ten finishes.

Coming into the ongoing 2025 IndyCar season, he was seen by many as one of the favorites for the title. However, after the first four rounds, McLaughlin finds himself in eighth place in the standings with 69 points (one pole position, one top-five, and two top-ten finishes).

Keeping all this in view, the 31-year-old has a bit of work to do if he is to fight for the 2025 drivers' championship against the light of the reigning world champion, Alex Palou.

