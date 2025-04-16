Graham Rahal's company thanks John Force Racing for running special NHRA Four-Wide Nationals livery

Graham Rahal's company, GRP, had a successful weekend with John Force Racing at the NHRA Four-Wide Nationals in Las Vegas. JFR's Top Fuel dragster, Brittany Force and Jack Beckman's Funny Car sported a special livery for Rahal's brand, and the automotive tuning business thanked the team for the NHRA weekend.

Ad

GRP and JFR had initially collaborated for the Winternationals NHRA weekend. Beckman scored the team's 300th Funny Car win, and the outfit went into a rave.

With the collaboration starting with a great headstart, Graham Rahal and John Force agreed to extend this deal with a special one-off livery at the Las Vegas race weekend. This partnership was also able to bag a race victory, Austin Prock's win in the Funny Car class (though not in GRP colors specifically).

Ad

Trending

With the weekend done and dusted, Graham Rahal Performance penned a message expressing their gratitude for the partnership with John Force Racing, and wrote:

"Las Vegas 4-Wide Nationals did not disappoint! Congratulations to @prockrocket_tf for bringing home the Wally while sporting the GRP logo, and a HUGE thank you to @jfr_racing for running our livery at this iconic event! We wish the team luck in Charlotte!"

Ad

Ad

While Prock was able to bag a win at the Las Vegas weekend, Brittany Force and Jack Beckman suffered a torrid race weekend.

Graham Rahal's sister-in-law Brittany Force shares her verdict over the Las Vegas weekend

Graham Rahal at the NTT INDYCAR Series Gallagher Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Though Beckman was victorious a few weekends ago in GRP colors, the 58-year-old got knocked out in Q4 in the Funny Car Class. Similarly, Graham Rahal's sister-in-law, Brittany Force, did not have a great outing and did not make the cut in Eliminator 1.

Ad

Expressing her discontent, Brittany wrote on her X account:

"It was a frustrating Sunday for our @grahamrahalperformance team after such a solid Saturday of qualifying. Our car drove into smoke where I pedaled and recovered the car to the lights, but it wasn't enough for a #wide win. I wish we could have delivered more for #GRP."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

In the IndyCar realm, Rahal has not had a great start to the 2025 season. The 36-year-old's season opener at St. Petersburg ended with a 12th-place finish, and he hoped to do better at the next race.

While he achieved a better result at Thermal Club, Rahal was only able to claim a P11 finish at the private racetrack. This then emphasized the IndyCar weekend in Long Beach.

However, it turned out to be one of his worst seasons so far, as he finished a lonely 22nd in a race where no car retired.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More