Graham Rahal's wife Courtney Force has emotional 'full circle' moment as their kids experience the world of NHRA and IndyCar

IndyCar legend Graham Rahal's wife, Courtney Force, recently penned a heartfelt note as to how she wants to introduce her daughters to the race track experience she had for many years. Force is a former race car driver herself, who retired from driving in 2019.

She acquired her NHRA funny car license in 2011, and in the following year, she began her rookie season. Moreover, she famously became the 100th woman to secure a win in the racing category in 2014.

The 36-year-old recently shared a post on Instagram where she spoke about trying to give her kids the same experiences around racetracks that she had during her childhood.

"Feelin like I’ve come full circle. I grew up at the race track, covered in dirt and tire rub, hanging out with the crew guys and helping them clean the funny car body. We rolled giant Good Years around and helped clean parts to sell them at the back of the trailer along with my dad’s “The Nightmare Continues” race tshirts. It was my favorite part about my childhood. I loved hanging out at the race track with family and cheering my dad on and being in the winners circle with the whole team to celebrate. Now, having my own kids, I love trying to give them the same experience both at the NHRA drag races and the Indy Car tracks." Courtney Force wrote.

Graham Rahal and Courtney Force's first daughter, Harlan Ann Raha, was born in November 2020, while their second daughter, Tinley Leighton Raha, was born in September 2022.

Graham Rahal's take on his new teammate Louis Foster for 2025

Graham Rahal will team up with 2024 Indy NXT Champion Louis Foster. When Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing announced Foster as their driver for 2025 last year, the 36-year-old said:

"The youth movement exists in a big way. We would like to be one of the first to really create this young driver cadre in our team, thinking three, four, five years ahead from now. When you look at the great drivers that are out there that have been with great teams -- Will Power has been with Penske for, I don't even know how long now, 12, 13 years – develop those kinds of relationships. That's what you want to – I think that's important to us as a team."

The 2025 season of the Indycar season has had just one race so far, the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, which took place on March 2. Graham Rahal had a fruitful outing in the 100-lap Grand Prix as he secured an impressive 12th-place finish. However, it was a race to forget for Louis Foster, as the 21-year-old ended his outing plumb last in 27th position for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team.

