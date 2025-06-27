Graham Rahal's wife Courtney Force shares captivating photos of the family's "nature walk" at Lake Tahoe 

Graham Rahal's wife, Courtney Force (former racing driver and daughter of NHRA legend John Force), has shared some pictures from a fun day out with family at the picturesque Lake Tahoe. Alongside the pair were also their two daughters, Harlan Ann Rahal and Tinley Leighton Rahal.

Lake Tahoe is a freshwater lake in the Sierra Nevada of the Western United States. It is at an elevation of 6,225 ft (1,897 m) above sea level and is also the largest Alpine lake in North America. It only trails the five Great Lakes as the largest by volume in the United States.

Courtney Force, via her official Instagram account, shared a series of pictures from their day out.

"Nature walks and scooter rides through Tahoe!" Force wrote.

Courtney Force has often been spotted supporting her husband, Graham Rahal, during the IndyCar race weekends. The duo tied the knot in November 2015 and had their first daughter, Harlan Ann Rahal, in November 2020. Their second daughter, Tinley Leighton Rahal, was born two years later in September 2022.

Graham Rahal wanted 'more' out of the Road America race weekend

While Courtney Force enjoyed a fun outing with her family, Graham Rahal showed his disappointment recently after his last week's P20 finish in the XPEL Grand Prix at Road America.

The 36-year-old produced a strong performance in qualifying to manage a P6 starting position in the 55-lap race. However, from the moment the race got underway, things just did not pan out in his favor.

He kept on slipping backwards and ultimately ended his run in P20 behind his Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing teammate, Devlin DeFrancesco. In line with this, Graham Rahal added the following via Instagram.

"We wanted more out of this weekend but it’s always a pleasure to spend a weekend at @roadamerica, even when it is boiling hot. Next stop, HOME. O-H!" Rahal wrote.

Graham Rahal has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since 2008. Over the years, he has amassed over 250 race starts and has also put on board six victories, 29 podiums, and five pole positions.

The ongoing 2025 IndyCar season is nine rounds down, and there are eight Grand Prix remaining on the race calendar. Graham Rahal is currently in 18th place in the drivers' standings with 133 points.

He would look to put in consistent results from Round 10 onwards. The next race on the calendar is the Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio. It will take place on July 6. Rahal has pulled off some strong results in the ongoing season, and all he needs is consistency to move up in the standings.

