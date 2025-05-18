Graham Rahal's wife drops 5-word reaction to RLL racer's Indy 500 qualifying

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal's wife, Courtney Force, has shared an Instagram story with her followers. The story featured a reel posted by Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing about her husband Rahal's attempt at Qualifying 1 ahead of the Indianapolis 500.

Rahal drives the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing car powered by Honda. He qualified in 21st position at the Indianapolis 500 after putting in a lap of 229.863 seconds.

On Saturday, May 17, Courtney Force re-uploaded a reel by RLL featuring her husband. She captioned the post:

"Tough day, but so proud 💙"

Screenshot of Courtney Force's Instagram story via @courtneyforce

Courtney Force is a former drag racing driver who drove for her father's team, John Force Racing. With 12 wins in the Funny Car series, she is among the female drivers with the most wins in the division's history. She retired in 2019 as she wanted to spend more time with her family.

Meanwhile, Graham Rahal's 2025 season is off to a great start. In the maiden race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St.Petersburg on March 2, he qualified in 21st place and finished the race in 12th place. At the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach held on April 13, he qualified in 15th spot and ended the race in 22nd spot.

At the recently held Sonsio Grand Prix on May 10, he qualified in second place and finished the race in sixth place. The American driver is currently gearing up for the upcoming 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which will take place on May 25.

Graham Rahal speaks up about an 'Interesting dynamic' he shares with wife Courtney Force

Graham Rahal once opened up about an 'interesting dynamic' he shares with wife Courtney Force. The 36-year-old has been in the sport since 2008 and has dealt with numerous contract negotiations.

While answering questions for IndyCar's 'Five questions with...', Eric Smith questioned Rahal about handling contract negotiations with the team and who he turns to during those times. The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver answered:

"I consult with my wife (and) with myself. I think it’s a very interesting dynamic. You know, I can't talk to my dad (Bobby Rahal) about it really. In the end, I did my negotiating through my dad, but really, it was Mike that I worked with, and at the end, it was Mike’s decision. And so, it's kind of an interesting dynamic for sure. I mean, in the end, I never have once doubted the team."

Courtney Force has had a successful racing career and knows her way around contract negotiations. Hence, Graham Rahal feels confident about turning to Force to consult during the contract negotiations.

