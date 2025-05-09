Graham Rahal's wife reacts to her father John Force's iconic second ever Funny Car debut in 1975

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal's wife, Courtney Force, recently shared an Instagram story with her followers. The story featured a throwback post by John Force Racing about her father John Force's second Funny Car race.

John Force is an American drag racing driver. The 76-year-old has 17 Funny Car championships (16 NHRA and 1 AHRA) to his name and has around 157 career wins in drag racing. He also owns the team 'John Force Racing.'

On Friday, May 9, Courtney Force reposted a post on her Instagram story of her father's second race in the Funny Car series in 1975, where his engine caught fire. She added a caption that read,

" Dad in a ball of fire and reaching for those parachutes 🔥"

Screenshot of Courtney Force's Instagram story @courtneyforce

Courtney Force is a former drag racer herself who drove for her father's team, 'John Force Racing'. During her tenure in the sport, she amassed over 12 wins in the Funny Car series, which made her one of the female drivers with most wins in the series' history. She retired from racing in 2019 to spend time with her family.

As for her husband, Graham Rahal, he drives the #15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, run by his father, Bobby Rahal. His 2025 season is off to a decent start as for the season opener at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg held on March 2, he qualified in 21st place and finished th race in 12th spot. During the recently held Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on May 4, he qualified in 21st spot and took the checkered flag in 14th place.

Graham Rahal is currently gearing up for the Sansio Grand Prix, which will take place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course on May 10.

Graham Rahal speaks about an 'intresting dynamic' he shares with wife Courtney Force

The Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing driver Graham Rahal once opened up about a 'very interesting dynamic' he shares with his wife. The American driver has been in the sport since 2008 and since then has dealt with a lot of contract negotiations.

While answering IndyCar's segment of 'Five questions with....' Eric Smith questioned Graham Rahal about handling the contract negotiations between him and the team and who he consults during the negotiations. The 36-year-old driver answered by saying he consults his wife.

"I consult with my wife (and) with myself. I think it’s a very interesting dynamic. You know, I can't talk to my dad (Bobby Rahal) about it really. In the end, I did my negotiating through my dad, but really, it was Mike that I worked with, and at the end, it was Mike’s decision. And so, it's kind of an interesting dynamic for sure. I mean, in the end, I never have once doubted the team," Rahal said.

Courtney Force had a successful career with drag racing and knows her way around contract negotiations; hence, Graham Rahal feels that she is his go-to person during contract negotiations.

