Graham Rahal shares adorable snippet of daughters having fun accompanied with a heartfelt message 

Graham Rahal shared an adorable photograph of his daughters via his instagram story on Tuesday, along with a heartfelt caption about his 'babies'. The American seemigly enjoyed time off with his two daughters during a holiday with the family.
Graham Rahal first met his wife, Courtney Force, in 2013, and the couple subsequently got married in 2015. Later on, they had two daughters, Harlan, who was born in 2020, and Tinley, who was born in 2022.
Force, herself, is a former racer car driver, having competed in the NHRA tour, where she drag raced Funny Cars. She is the daughter of 16-time NHRA drag racing champion, John Force.
On Tuesday, Rahal shared an adorable snippet of their two daughters via his instagram story, and also added a heartwarming message along with the photograph.
"Nothing better than seeing your babies have fun. ❤️"
Graham Rahal has been competing in IndyCar since 2008, having made his debut with what was then known as the Newman/Haas/Lanigan Racing team. He eventually joined the Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing team in 2013, which is partially owned by his father, Bobby Rahal, and has been with the since ever since.
Rahal's best season in the series remains the 2015 season, when the American finished fourth in the championship. The 36-year-old's latest victory in IndyCar however, came all the way back in 2017, when he claimed the win at both legs of the Detroit Grand Prix that season.
In 2024, Rahal had finished in 18th in the championship, highlighting RLL's recent downfall in the series. Outside of IndyCar though, he is a Daytona 24 Hours winner, having achieved the feat with Chip Ganassi in 2011.
Graham Rahal's wife shares updates from family holiday via instagram
Graham Rahal's wife, Courtney Force, shared a series of images of her with the whole family, via her instagram on Sunday. These photographs were from their family's vacation to Turks and Cacos in April, as the American wished a Happy Easter to her followers.
Power shared photos of herself, with Rahal, and their two daughters, on a beach on Sunday. She also extended a simple Easter greeting to her followers and fans.
"Happy Easter everyone! 🌴💛"
Power often shares updates of her family via her instagram, which includes pictures of her with Rahal, and their two daughters. Recently, she also shared a photograph of their daughters sitting in Rahal's car during the Long Beach GP.
Power had retired from drag racing in 2019, as she mentioned she was looking to move on the next chapter of her life, as she focused on her family life. Subsequently in 2020, the couple had their first child, followed by their second daughter two years later in 2022.