Graham Rahal shuts "bullsh*t" from IndyCar critics doubting his worth in father-owned team

Graham Rahal has sent a fiery message to IndyCar critics who are doubting his place in the premier American open-wheel series. The 19-year IndyCar veteran drives for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing, a team co-owned by his father, Bobby Rahal.

Graham has been struggling to get good results over the past few years. He earned his last podium at the 2023 Indy GP at the IMS road course, and his previous race win was eight years ago, when he swept the 2017 Detroit GP double-header.

Ahead of the 2025 Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, his home race, Rahal sat down for an IndyCar press conference with his dad, three-time IndyCar champion Bobby. A reporter asked him whether he still thought of himself as a driver who could fight at the front of the field.

"Yeah, I think I am -- well, look at the qualifying results. They speak for themselves," Graham Rahal replied (via ASAP Sports). "I'm sick and tired of hearing, 'He can't drive. He's only there because of his dad'... all this bullshit. It gets old because the reality is (that) the performance and qualifying, in particular, speaks for itself."

Rahal's qualifying performances at the start of the season were mediocre, but his run in the last few races has been impressive. His average qualifying position is 15.67 after nine races this season, with a best of P2 for the Sonsio GP. The 36-year-old has struggled to do well on ovals, where Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's cars have a lot to figure out.

Graham Rahal points out RLL's "biggest struggle" in the 2025 IndyCar season

Graham Rahal at the IndyCar XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

Graham Rahal has identified ovals and short ovals, in particular, as Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's biggest weakness in the 2025 IndyCar season. At the 1.25-mile WWT Raceway, he qualified in a lowly P22 and finished in the same position, but eight laps down from the leaders.

Rahal revealed that even at last week's test at the 0.875-mile Iowa Speedway, the team couldn't find its groove.

"Well, that's (ovals) our biggest struggle right now. I think, like for us, Dad just said it, we have -- I don't care what anybody wants to say. We see all the negatives and so on. But the team has made huge strides this year. The downside obviously has been the performance on the ovals for sure," he said via ASAP Sports.

Fortunately for Rahal, the upcoming race weekend at Mid-Ohio from July 4 to 6 is on a 2.258-mile road course. Moreover, he has also tasted victory at the iconic track in 2015, when he won his first and only race there. IndyCar has chosen his dad as the grand marshal for the event. The 1986 Indy 500 winner had a terrific track record at Mid-Ohio, finishing on the podium eight times in 16 appearances, including two victories.

