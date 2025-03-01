“Great use of Bob” - Spotter Brett Griffin gives hot take on NASCAR insider being ‘more famous’ than half the IndyCar field 

Brett Griffin, a former NASCAR spotter and personality on the "Door Bumper Clear" podcast, took to social media to drop an interesting take on motorsports insider Bob Pockrass. The former Cup Series-winning spotter believes Pockrass, a FOX motorsports reporter, is more famous than 50 percent of the drivers in the IndyCar Series.

Pockrass' predictions for this weekend's season-opening race at St. Petersburg were posted in a video on X by INDYCAR on FOX. They penned a caption that read:

"⬇️ @bobpockrass ’s picks are in! Here’s who he has to Win, Place and Show Sunday at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg! @IndyCar #INDYCAR"

This sparked a reaction from Griffin, who reposted the video and applauded FOX for using Pockrass well, adding that he believes the insider is more "famous" than half of the drivers in the series. He said:

"Great use of Bob. He’s more famous than 1/2 the field."

Griffin is a former Cup Series spotter who spotted for top drivers, including Clint Bowyer, Elliott Sadler, and Jeff Burton. After his spotting days, Griffin was a co-host on "Door Bumper Clear," a podcast under the Dirty Mo Media umbrella. However, Griffin left the show at the end of the 2024 season.

With IndyCar's move to FOX ahead of the 2025 season, Pockrass is now an insider for both NASCAR and IndyCar. FOX will broadcast every IndyCar race in 2025, including the prestigious Indianapolis 500 on Memorial Day weekend.

Meanwhile, NASCAR has a new TV deal this season with Prime Sports and TNT, partnering up to broadcast 12 races in the 2025 campaign. It's a deal that's set to run through 2031. Adam Alexander will serve as the lap-by-lap announcer, while former crew chief Steve Letarte and former driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be color commentators.

Racing insider impressed by FOX's promotion of the IndyCar Series

FOX is now the exclusive home of the IndyCar Series, and the network wasted no time hyping up their first season. Last month, FOX Sports released a few promotional videos on some of the sport's top drivers.

One of them was of back-to-back and defending Indianapolis 500 champion Josef Newgarden. Insider Nathan Brown posted the video via X when it was released and wrote:

"Here is the first of several promos @FOXSports shot this offseason with a trio of @IndyCar drivers. This @josefnewgarden piece will air this afternoon during the Fox’s NFL playoff broadcast."

The video impressed NASCAR insider Jeff Gluck, who reposted the video on X and wrote:

"This ad is further evidence Fox is really, really going all-out for its first year of IndyCar. This is a terrific attention-grabber and exposure."

The 2025 Series season kicks off on March 2 at St. Petersburg, and coverage of all the action can be seen on FOX.

