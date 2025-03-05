"Guys are able to achieve more than women" - Danica Patrick backs Riley Gaines' fight against transgender women in women's sports

Danica Patrick has reiterated her stance on the exclusion of transgender women from women's sports disciplines multiple times. On the Gaines for Girls podcast, she supported Riley Gaines' fight on the same issue, asserting how physiological differences are the root cause for the two categories.

The issue surrounding transgender women playing with cisgender women in the women's sports category has been viewed as controversial by many. Several athletes including the former IndyCar racer have spoken out regarding their stance.

Meanwhile, Gaines is a former swimmer who retired after her last expedition in 2022. The 24-year-old then left her sporting career and went down the route of political activism. Talking about how the segregation between men's and women's sports is essential, Patrick said on her fellow athlete's podcast:

"I think it’s ironic that I’m passionate about that, because I was a girl in a guys’ sport. There are just clear biological differences between the two. All you have to do is YouTube or Google some stories of people that took transition drugs and how different they felt taking testosterone. Whether it be strength, libido, or just all the changes that end up happening – hormones play a huge role."

"Hormones, to a large degree, create your personality, and they definitely drive biology. So there’s just some clear differences. When it comes to strength and pure potential there, there’s just no question that guys are able to achieve more than women," Danica Patrick added.

Danica Patrick became a racing pundit after retiring in 2018.

Danica Patrick says F1 is not meant for women

Danica Patrick at the F1 Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix | Getty Images

In her ventures as a racing pundit, Danica Patrick onboarded a team of presenters for a few F1 races last year. The F1 grid has 20 male drivers, like IndyCar's 27-car grid.

This week, sharing her observations, the 42-year-old said (via Motociclisimo):

"It’s just, the odds are not in favor of there always being one or being many of them. At the end of the day, I think that the nature of the sport is masculine. It’s aggressive. You have to handle the car — not only just the car because that’s skill, but the mindset that it takes to be really good is something that’s not normal in a feminine mind."

IndyCar's season opener was held in St. Petersburg, Florida, on March 2. Scott McLaughlin started on pole for the race but crossed the chequered flag in fourth. Meanwhile, Alex Palou, who started in eighth, finished the race in P1. Scott Dixon came home in P2, making it a 1-2 for Chip Ganassi Racing.

