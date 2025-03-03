"Just doesn't make it fair" - Danica Patrick condemns transgender athletes playing in women's sports

Danica Patrick has given controversial opinions in the past about several things, including the exclusion of transgender athletes from playing in the women's division. The former IndyCar driver reiterated her stance on the issue and asserted how it is not fair for women athletes to compete with transgender athletes.

Ad

The issue regarding the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports has troubled leaders worldwide, as no clear distinction has been made yet. However, people question that transgender women have an unfair advantage over cisgender women.

Patrick agrees with this, as she was vocal about the matter last year and promoted Donald Trump to bring a change in the sports realm. The 42-year-old asserts that due to higher testosterone levels in transgender women, they have more strength than cisgender women, which gives them an edge over their competitors.

Ad

Trending

The Grand Prix winner stated her opinion on NewsNation's "On Balance" show on February 27 and said:

"There’s a very big difference in biology between a man and a woman, when we’re looking at peak and pure potential of strength. It’s not in the biological cards for a woman. A man is always going to have more strength. Testosterone is generally 10 times higher in men than women.

Ad

So, it just doesn’t make it fair. But when it intrudes on someone else’s ability to live the life that they want or has a dramatic influence in the kind of life that is lived, it just has to be addressed."

Danica Patrick has strongly supported Donald Trump and his administration since the 78-year-old reclaimed his office at the White House last year.

Ad

Danica Patrick praises US administration on the heated discussion with Ukraine's President

Danica Patrick at Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump's Campaign rally in Pennsylvania - Source: Getty

On February 28, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was in Washington D.C. to discuss a minerals deal with Donald Trump and Vice President J. D. Vance. However, this discussion soon turned sour and ended in the Ukrainian president leaving empty-handed.

Ad

Sharing her thoughts on how the US administration has changed its stature under Trump and Vance's leadership, Danica Patrick wrote on X:

"How fun is it to watch not only our president but also vice president…… lead!!! I love 2025 so much. Comparison is not the thief of joy these days. It’s clarification of what our country needed. Thank you to all who voted for America first and common sense."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Meanwhile, the St. Petersburg Grand Prix concluded with reigning champion Alex Palou emerging as the winner. It was the Spaniard's first victory around the 1.8-mile track and he has started the 2025 IndyCar season on the front foot with Chip Ganassi Racing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback