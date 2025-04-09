Hailie Deegan drops 1-word reaction as brother Haiden shares cryptic message

Indy NXT driver Hailie Deegan's brother, Haiden Deegan, uploaded a post on his Instagram handle on April 8, 2025, with a cryptic caption amid the recent controversy surrounding the Yamaha rider. The 23-year-old HMD Motorsports rider reacted to Haiden's caption with a one-word comment.

Ad

Hailie Deegan's brother uploaded a carousel of four pictures, all of him riding the Yamaha factory bike in the AMA Supercross championship. Haiden shared a cryptic caption with the post which read,

“I speak the truth, but that's a foreign language to y'all.”

Ad

Trending

The post comes shortly after Haiden's recent arrest amid his involvement in an altercation with a Supercross rider. Hailie Deegan took to the comment section of the post and wrote:

“Poetic”.

Image credits: Instagram/@dangerboydeegan

Haiden Deegan was arrested in March 2025 for reportedly performing donuts in his Audience R8 in a public place, and was charged with street racing/stunt driving. He was released after a $1000 bail was paid. Subsequently, his arrest report was uploaded on social media along with his mugshot.

Ad

Hailie Deegan's brother released a new line of Merch based on his mugshot and promoted the same on his social media accounts. While some praised the Motocross driver's move, many criticized it for sending the wrong message.

Ad

Haiden was also involved in an altercation with fellow rider Julien Beaumer after the AMA 250SX race in Seattle. The two riders collided during the race which led to a heated exchange of words during the post-race podium ceremony.

While it isn't sure what the caption exactly points to in Deegan's Instagram post, it has come out when the arrest and the Julien Beaumer incident is still fresh, and might potentially refer to either of the incidents.

Ad

Hailie Deegan on building “confidence” after Indy NXT Nashville test

Hailie Deegan was amongst the 19 drivers who participated in Indy NXT’s oval test at the Nashville Superspeedway. The 23-year-old was multiple seconds off the pace at her Indy NXT debut, but made significant improvements at the test, finishing just 4 tenths off the leader's pace. Speaking about the test, she said,

Ad

“This was my first oval test in the NXT car. It was awesome. It's so much fun. It was a lot to build up to, confidence wise. I knew that today I was gonna have to go out here and be able to hold it wide open to be on pace and we were able to build up to that.” (0:30 onwards)

Ad

“The car was super comfortable, super comfortable on the inside, setup wise, everything. So I feel like we got a really good balance on it. Obviously I feel like we're getting a little bit better every single time,” added Hailie Deegan

The HMD Motorsport driver finished the session in P15 with a best lap time of 00:25.9388 around the 1.330-mile oval.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More