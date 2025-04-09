Hailie Deegan drops 1-word reaction as brother Haiden shares cryptic message

Indy NXT driver Hailie Deegan's brother, Haiden Deegan, uploaded a post on his Instagram handle on April 8, 2025, with a cryptic caption amid the recent controversy surrounding the Yamaha rider. The 23-year-old HMD Motorsports rider reacted to Haiden's caption with a one-word comment.
Hailie Deegan's brother uploaded a carousel of four pictures, all of him riding the Yamaha factory bike in the AMA Supercross championship. Haiden shared a cryptic caption with the post which read,
“I speak the truth, but that's a foreign language to y'all.”
The post comes shortly after Haiden's recent arrest amid his involvement in an altercation with a Supercross rider. Hailie Deegan took to the comment section of the post and wrote:
“Poetic”.
Haiden Deegan was arrested in March 2025 for reportedly performing donuts in his Audience R8 in a public place, and was charged with street racing/stunt driving. He was released after a $1000 bail was paid. Subsequently, his arrest report was uploaded on social media along with his mugshot.
Hailie Deegan's brother released a new line of Merch based on his mugshot and promoted the same on his social media accounts. While some praised the Motocross driver's move, many criticized it for sending the wrong message.
Haiden was also involved in an altercation with fellow rider Julien Beaumer after the AMA 250SX race in Seattle. The two riders collided during the race which led to a heated exchange of words during the post-race podium ceremony.
While it isn't sure what the caption exactly points to in Deegan's Instagram post, it has come out when the arrest and the Julien Beaumer incident is still fresh, and might potentially refer to either of the incidents.
Hailie Deegan on building “confidence” after Indy NXT Nashville test
Hailie Deegan was amongst the 19 drivers who participated in Indy NXT’s oval test at the Nashville Superspeedway. The 23-year-old was multiple seconds off the pace at her Indy NXT debut, but made significant improvements at the test, finishing just 4 tenths off the leader's pace. Speaking about the test, she said,
“This was my first oval test in the NXT car. It was awesome. It's so much fun. It was a lot to build up to, confidence wise. I knew that today I was gonna have to go out here and be able to hold it wide open to be on pace and we were able to build up to that.” (0:30 onwards)
“The car was super comfortable, super comfortable on the inside, setup wise, everything. So I feel like we got a really good balance on it. Obviously I feel like we're getting a little bit better every single time,” added Hailie Deegan
The HMD Motorsport driver finished the session in P15 with a best lap time of 00:25.9388 around the 1.330-mile oval.