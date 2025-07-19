Hailie Deegan enjoys a romantic lakeside getaway with boyfriend Chase Cabre

American racer Hailie Deegan is making the most of her time away from the racetrack, as she enjoys a romantic getaway with her boyfriend, Chase Cabre. The Indy NXT driver took to her social media to share a picture of themselves together.The 24-year-old, who recently transitioned from NASCAR racing to the IndyCar feeder series, shared an Instagram story to offer her fans a glimpse into their serene getaway. In the photo, the couple were nestled in a boat in a picturesque location surrounded by nature. The duo looked every bit loved-up as they spent time away from the high-octane world of racing.Hailie Deegan with boyfriend Chase Cabre. Image: @hailiedeegan via InstagramHailie Deegan and Chase Cabre have reportedly been in a relationship since the summer of 2020, with the couple getting engaged in October 2023. Cabre currently competes in the Dirt Race category. The 28-year-old also previously competed in the NASCAR K&amp;N Pro Series East for the Rev Racing team. The couple have also partnered in racing, and in 2022, they co-drove together during an edition of the Mint 400 race in Nevada.However, while Hailie Deegan and Chase Cabre continue to enjoy time together away from the racetrack, the former has particularly endured a torrid time adjusting to her switch to the open-wheel racing series. Only recently, at the Iowa Indy NXT oval race, she finished 18th out of the 19 drivers that entered the race.How Hailie Deegan shows off her Ford Mustang car on InstagramHailie Deegan earlier gave her fans a blast from the past as she proudly showed off her vintage 1966 Ford Mustang on Instagram. The HMD Motorsports star took to her social media to share a series of photos featuring the iconic muscle car.In the post shared on July 16, Deegan appeared alongside the classic vehicle, flaunting its interior, polished chrome detailing, and retro design. The 24-year-old accompanied the carousel of photos with the caption:“Born in a different era @ford” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIndeed, the Ford car has, over the years, proven to be a symbol of America’s automotive history. The Mustang is particularly one of the classics that the Ford company has produced over the decades.Shifting attention to her present-day on-track action, the former NASCAR Xfinity driver, who currently races in Indy NXT with the HMD Motorsports team, has failed to live up to the lofty expectations that followed the announcement of her transition to the series.So far, Deegan has failed to finish higher than 13th — a feat she achieved on her debut at the season-opening St. Petersburg Grand Prix. Her recent outings have largely culminated in her finishing at the tail end of the grid. Her last race at the Iowa Speedway saw her finish in 18th place, where she failed to make up a single position throughout the oval event.