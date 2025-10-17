Hailie Deegan meets Mclaren star Lando Norris on special assignment before F1's US Grand Prix

Former NASCAR and Indy NXT driver Hailie Deegan met McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris for a special assignment ahead of the United States Grand Prix. The McLaren driver, a contender for the 2025 F1 drivers' championship, promoted his special edition Monster Energy drink, called the Lando Norris Zero Sugar drink, through a special collaboration.The drink was initially launched in Europe in June with a refreshing yuzu melon flavor profile, the success of which made Monster bring it to the US market. Norris made a pit stop for a pop-up party in Austin, where F1 races this weekend at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA). The store housed the McLaren F1 driver's clothing line Three worlds of motorsport crossed over as Monster invited the Deegan siblings - Motocross prodigy Haiden Deegan and sister Hailie Deegan, who competed in her first season in open-wheel racing this year in Indy NXT (the top feeder series to IndyCar) to headline the event.&quot;I've had so many people in the U.S. asking when my flavor would finally make it here, so I'm really excited to see it launch during Austin Grand Prix week,&quot; said Lando Norris. &quot;The energy around F1 in America is unreal, and to celebrate it with Monster Energy in such a big way with the pop-up, the party and of course the can itself makes it even more special. I can't wait for everyone to finally get their hands on it!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostLando Norris learnt to do burnouts on a dirt bike from Haiden Deegan, a two-time AMA Motocross 250cc champion, before the event, so that the duo could ace it for a picture-perfect double-burnout in front of the fans.Hailie Deegan ticks off F1 bucket-list item with Lando Norris collabHailie Deegan at the NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 200 - Practice - Source: GettyHailie Deegan captured her experience at the Monster event in Austin via a YouTube VLOG. It was the Indy NXT driver's first time being involved in an F1-related event, which brought her closer to experiencing the hype before an F1 race weekend.In the VLOG, which also featured clips of Lando Norris and Haiden Deegan doing burnouts, the 23-year-old said:&quot;I'm here for a Monster party. So they emailed me, asked me if I wanted to come do it. It's with Lando Norris. It's like this pop-up party they're having in Austin, Texas, because it is the F1 race weekend at COTA. I've always wanted to be a part of the festivities around the F1 races in America. So I think it's obviously cool to come out here, come hang out.&quot;Hailie Deegan also received a special edition of Norris' Monster Energy drink, which was contained in an ingenious packaging shaped like Norris' F1 helmet. In her VLOG, she also revealed that she also accidentally received the gift pack that was supposed to go to former NASCAR driver Kurt Busch, a Monster Energy-sponsored athlete who also attended the Austin event. Deegaan began her racing career juggling between dirt races and stock cars. She competed in ARCA Menards, becoming the first female driver to win in the series. She also competed in the NASCAR Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. After departing the Xfinity Series midway through the 2024 season, Deegan set her sights on open-wheel racing.She competed in a couple of races in the Formula Regional Americas Championship before signing with HMD Motorsports to race in Indy NXT in 2025. Unfortunately, Hailie Deegan had an underwhelming rookie season and is reportedly eyeing a return to the NASCAR Truck Series in 2026.