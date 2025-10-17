  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • Hailie Deegan meets Mclaren star Lando Norris on special assignment before F1's US Grand Prix

Hailie Deegan meets Mclaren star Lando Norris on special assignment before F1's US Grand Prix

By Yash Kotak
Modified Oct 17, 2025 14:33 GMT
Indy NXT driver Hailie Deegan meets McLaren star Lando Norris before F1
Indy NXT driver Hailie Deegan meets McLaren star Lando Norris before F1's US Grand Prix | Image via Getty and Instagram (@hailiedeegan)

Former NASCAR and Indy NXT driver Hailie Deegan met McLaren F1 driver Lando Norris for a special assignment ahead of the United States Grand Prix. The McLaren driver, a contender for the 2025 F1 drivers' championship, promoted his special edition Monster Energy drink, called the Lando Norris Zero Sugar drink, through a special collaboration.

Ad

The drink was initially launched in Europe in June with a refreshing yuzu melon flavor profile, the success of which made Monster bring it to the US market. Norris made a pit stop for a pop-up party in Austin, where F1 races this weekend at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA). The store housed the McLaren F1 driver's clothing line

Three worlds of motorsport crossed over as Monster invited the Deegan siblings - Motocross prodigy Haiden Deegan and sister Hailie Deegan, who competed in her first season in open-wheel racing this year in Indy NXT (the top feeder series to IndyCar) to headline the event.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"I've had so many people in the U.S. asking when my flavor would finally make it here, so I'm really excited to see it launch during Austin Grand Prix week," said Lando Norris. "The energy around F1 in America is unreal, and to celebrate it with Monster Energy in such a big way with the pop-up, the party and of course the can itself makes it even more special. I can't wait for everyone to finally get their hands on it!"
Ad
Ad

Lando Norris learnt to do burnouts on a dirt bike from Haiden Deegan, a two-time AMA Motocross 250cc champion, before the event, so that the duo could ace it for a picture-perfect double-burnout in front of the fans.

Hailie Deegan ticks off F1 bucket-list item with Lando Norris collab

Hailie Deegan at the NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 200 - Practice - Source: Getty
Hailie Deegan at the NASCAR Xfinity Series SciAps 200 - Practice - Source: Getty

Hailie Deegan captured her experience at the Monster event in Austin via a YouTube VLOG. It was the Indy NXT driver's first time being involved in an F1-related event, which brought her closer to experiencing the hype before an F1 race weekend.

Ad

In the VLOG, which also featured clips of Lando Norris and Haiden Deegan doing burnouts, the 23-year-old said:

"I'm here for a Monster party. So they emailed me, asked me if I wanted to come do it. It's with Lando Norris. It's like this pop-up party they're having in Austin, Texas, because it is the F1 race weekend at COTA. I've always wanted to be a part of the festivities around the F1 races in America. So I think it's obviously cool to come out here, come hang out."
Ad

youtube-cover
Ad

Hailie Deegan also received a special edition of Norris' Monster Energy drink, which was contained in an ingenious packaging shaped like Norris' F1 helmet. In her VLOG, she also revealed that she also accidentally received the gift pack that was supposed to go to former NASCAR driver Kurt Busch, a Monster Energy-sponsored athlete who also attended the Austin event.

Deegaan began her racing career juggling between dirt races and stock cars. She competed in ARCA Menards, becoming the first female driver to win in the series. She also competed in the NASCAR Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. After departing the Xfinity Series midway through the 2024 season, Deegan set her sights on open-wheel racing.

She competed in a couple of races in the Formula Regional Americas Championship before signing with HMD Motorsports to race in Indy NXT in 2025. Unfortunately, Hailie Deegan had an underwhelming rookie season and is reportedly eyeing a return to the NASCAR Truck Series in 2026.

About the author
Yash Kotak

Yash Kotak

Yash is a Motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from one of India's top B-schools. With over 1.5 years of experience covering Formula 1 and a short stint covering the WNBA, he brings passionate authenticity to his writing.

Yash's first brush with the motorsport world was accidental. While flipping TV channels, he came across an episode of F1TV's 'Inside Tracks'. That was enough to engross him and make him dive head-first into devotedly following the sport.

Surprisingly, he favors no particular driver or team. This helps him bring complete objectivity to his reporting, which begins with meticulous research from trusted sources across the internet.

When motorsport isn't on Yash's mind, he's either at the gym, out for a walk, or indulging in creative writing.

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Kotak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications