Hailie Deegan reveals the "money game" that forced NASCAR to Indy NXT switch

Hailie Deegan has spoken about the financial concerns that caused her to quit NASCAR for Indy NXT (the topmost rung in IndyCar's junior ladder) in 2025. The 23-year-old joined HMD Motorsports for her first year in open-wheel racing.

Deegan had been racing stock cars until last year. She has competed in the ARCA Menards Series, NASCAR Truck Series, and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. In 2024, she signed with AM Racing in the Xfinity Series. However, the team parted ways with her midway through the season, after 17 of 33 races. In a cryptic X post after the announcement, she explained how their "goals no longer align".

In a press conference ahead of the upcoming Indianapolis Grand Prix, Hailie Deegan explained what caused the shift from NASCAR to Indy NXT.

"For me, I was just kind of looking at the next avenue and what was possible sponsor-wise. Racing is a money game, so it's how much money you can bring to the table."

"For me, I only have X amount of sponsor dollars I can bring, so being somewhere to where I can be on a good team, a competitive team, and not have to be in a bad situation on the NASCAR side, and not be in quality equipment because the sponsor money isn't there," she said via ASAP Sports.

HMD Motorsports is the biggest team in Indy NXT, with respect to its driver lineup. It has five full-time drivers in 2025, including Hailie Deegan, and more part-timers scheduled to participate in select races this season.

Deegan's performance so far has been subpar. However, she has made considerable progress with each passing session and race weekend. And that is her only goal, embracing the steep learning curve.

Hailie Deegan shares her "ideal" future in Indy NXT

Hailie Deegan drives her No. 38 car at Indy NXT's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

In the first two Indy NXT races of 2025, Hailie Deegan has qualified last. At the season-opening Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, she could improve her race result to 14th out of 21, but only because the drivers finishing behind her suffered some mechanical issue or contact.

In the second race at Barber Motorsports Park, the 23-year-old could do no better than P17. That weekend, she also got a taste of driving open-wheel cars in wet conditions.

Indy NXT has two races at the IMS road course this weekend. It will be Deegan's second time on the track in an Indy NXT car, after her test there last year. On Thursday, she spoke about her sole goal for the year, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"For me, I'm just looking at progressing and getting better. I'm hoping to be in this series for a few years. That would be ideal if I could be. I think just every time I hit the track getting better, and trying to just improve, improve, improve, and learn as I go, and try to learn as much as I can as quick as I can."

The qualifying for Indy NXT's two races this weekend will take place at 2:30 pm ET on Friday. The first race is at 7:00 pm ET on Friday and the second is at 1:00 pm ET on Saturday.

