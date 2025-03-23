Hailie Deegan soaks the sun as former NASCAR driver enjoys her time off from Indy NXT

Hailie Deegan is making the most of her time away from the grid as she spends time on the beach. The 23-year-old recently completed a switch from the NASCAR series to the Indy NXT racing category.

The HMD Motorsports star shared glimpses of her time off on Instagram, alongside a few friends at Rosemary Beach in Florida. The California-born racer shared a photo of herself cycling before posting another snapshot of her soaking up the sun.

Hailie Deegan soaks in the sun at Rosemary Beach in Florida. Images: @hailiedeegan via Instagram

Hailee Degan, who is competing in the 2025 Indy NXT series as a rookie, has often been in the spotlight since announcing her shift from NASCAR stock car racing to the American open-wheel racing category.

The former dirt track racing driver made her Indy NXT debut at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix but could only qualify in 21st place before finishing 14th in the Florida race. However, Hailie Deegan left the event with what she considers valuable lessons for the next race—the Grand Prix of Alabama at Barber Motorsports Park.

Hailie Deegan shares workout video on Instagram

Hailie Deegan recently shared a video of her workout routine on social media. The HMD Motorsports star gave fans a glimpse into her gym activities with a reel posted on Instagram.

In the video, which she captioned "Every day is a gym day 😉 @monsterenergy" the 23-year-old was seen doing weight-training in what appeared to be an attempt to strengthen her arm and shoulder muscles.

The former AM Racing star had previously stated that she would spend more time in the gym following her debut at the St. Petersburg race.

After her open-wheel racing debut, Deegan, in a chat with motorsport reporter Dalton Hopkins, Deegan detailed the difficulty of handling the G-force that comes with racing in IndyCar, along with the physical demands of driving cars without power steering.

“Definitely, this is by far the hardest form of racing I’ve ever been a part of. By ‘hardest,’ I mean physically—it’s very physically demanding. I definitely need to be in the gym as much as I can, which I have been over the last couple of months. But I think I just need to keep working at it so I can see the improvement myself,” she expressed. (1:06 onwards)

Hailie Deegan will head into the next Indy NXT race at Barber Motorsports Park, hoping for an overall better performance than she experienced at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix.

If she secures a race win with her HMD Motorsports team, she would become just the fourth woman to clinch a victory in the Indy NXT series, following in the footsteps of Ana Beatriz (2008 and 2009), Pippa Mann (2010), and Jamie Chadwick (2024).

