"Haters will say it's photoshop" - IndyCar drivers and fans lose it as Tony Kanaan shares hilarious 'April Fool's' Instagram post

With April 1 turning up, the IndyCar realm got involved in the frantics of April Fool's Day pranks, and Tony Kanaan emerged as one of the people spurling up the social media game. The former IndyCar champion posted a hilarious April Fool's photo of him receiving a hair transplant after a reference from former F1 driver Rubens Barrichello, which took the IndyCar world with a wave of laughter.

Kanaan is the 2004 IndyCar champion and won the elusive Indy 500 in 2013. However, he is also known for his amiable nature within the IndyCar paddock and engages in various banters, including both drivers and team personnel.

Keeping the inner spirit alive, he posted an April Fool's Day post on his Instagram, showcasing his recent hair transplant surgery done by "Dr. Liardsson," and wrote:

"Thank you Dr. David Liardsson for the hair transplant. A new TK is born. Thanks @rubarrichello for the referral."

However, knowing Kanaan's nature and how the images were posted on April Fool's Day, the IndyCar community knew that it was a joke. However, continuing the banter, IndyCar official's social media admin wrote in a comment:

"Haters will say it's photoshop."

Comment on Kanaan's Instagram post | Source: Instagram@tkanaan

Meanwhile, his Arrow McLaren driver, Christian Lundgaard, commented two laughing emojis on the post.

Comment on Kanaan's Instagram post | Source: Instagram@tkanaan

However, his wife, Lauren Bohlander, continued the April Fool's joke and wrote:

"Stunning results, babe! Major thanks to Dr. Lairdson and Rubens Barrichello from this grateful wife."

Comment on Tony Kanaan's Instagram post | Source: Instagram@tkanaan

Witnessing his name being mentioned in the post, Rubens Barrichello commented:

"Hahaha w*f is this???"

Comment on Kanaan's Instagram post | Source: Instagram@tkanaan

IndyCar pace car driver Oriol Servia also joined in on the post and wrote:

"Hey! The pace car driver needs an appointment with Dr. Liardson asap!"

Comment on Kanaan's Instagram post | Source: Instagram@tkanaan

However, fans were having all of the banter and made new monikers for Tony Kanaan:

"They call that a 'Full Buxton.'"

Comment on Kanaan's Instagram post | Source: Instagram@tkanaan

Meanwhile, another fan's moniker suggested how Kanaan looked like F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg in the second picture on the post, and commented:

"Tony Hulkenberg."

Comment on Kanaan's Instagram post | Source: Instagram@tkanaan

On the other hand, Arrow McLaren was the pace-setter for the recent Thermal Club Grand Prix, as the papaya cars looked strong throughout the weekend.

Tony Kanaan shares his thoughts on Arrow McLaren's performance in Thermal Club

Tony Kanaan at the NTT IndyCar Series 108th Running of the Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

McLaren's early pace converted into a front-row lockout for the English team, with Pato O'Ward winning the pole position. The Mexican driver led 51 of the 65 laps and looked set for victory.

However, reigning champion Alex Palou denied the papaya outfit its first victory of the season. Despite this, Tony Kanaan was happy with the team's efforts, and said (via McLaren website):

'It was a good day. Obviously, it was disappointing to not win, but a year ago, this was one of the tracks that we struggled the most at. So for us to come in here this year and dominate until the last pit sequence, I'll take that any day. We're all encouraged and happy with the result... If we aren't going to win, then having two cars on the podium is the next best thing. We're greedy and we're going to keep pushing."

McLaren now focuses on the next race of the 2025 IndyCar season at Long Beach on April 13.

