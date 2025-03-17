"Heck Yeah": IndyCar star Conor Daly reacts to Josh Berry's first NASCAR Cup Series win at Las Vegas

NASCAR Cup Series' Las Vegas race was won by Josh Berry, and Conor Daly congratulated the 34-year-old on his maiden win. The 33-year-old posted on X (formerly Twitter) after the race and shared his opinion about the race.

Ad

Michael McDowell had lined up on pole for the 400-mile race but soon slipped away from the lead. Austin Cindric became the Stage 1 winner, but Hendrick Motorsports' Kyle Larson pounced back mid-race by winning Stage 2.

However, the driver who started the race in seventh and was eighth during both stage's classification, Josh Berry, emerged as the winner when the chequered flag fell. He led home Daniel Suarez in P2 and Ryan Preece rounded out the podium.

Ad

Trending

Witnessing the Las Vegas race go down and how Berry made his way through the field to win the race, Conor Daly wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Heck yeah what a top 3, that’s cool. Great job @joshberry! #NASCAR."

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the IndyCar front, ahead of the 2025 season, Conor Daly was met with the news of his primary sponsor, Polkadot, rejecting his sponsorship deal.

Conor Daly explains the severity of losing a sponsor from his arsenal

Conor Daly at the INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

Losing a sponsor in the racing world could end a driver's career. Daly, during the winter break, had to face such a challenge as he lost Polkadot's $3.5 million backing for his 2025 seat.

Ad

The 33-year-old had revealed that he had a race suit with Polkadot's sponsorship ready to go for the upcoming campaign, but with the blockchain giant backing off at the last moment, the Juncos Hollinger Racing driver had to look over to securing funding from other sources.

Reflecting on his experience of losing a major sponsor and how money plays a big role in the series, Conor Daly said on his podcast:

Ad

"The more funding you come with, the more secure your ride is, and the less reason there is to make a substitution. I want to make sure to tell everyone that I’m confidently showing up to St. Pete for JHR to be a racecar driver… but this was a very detrimental blow to our excitement for everything, because it was such a great program."

Ad

Despite the initial struggles, Daly is a seasoned veteran and has raced for 11 teams in his vast career. He has been able to secure some sponsorship and shared a positive outlook over competing in the following few races.

However, the 33-year-old did not make any assertions about doing a full-time season.

Meanwhile, the IndyCar paddock is heading to the Thermal Club Grand Prix after an exciting race in St. Petersburg. The Thermal Club Grand Prix is scheduled to be held on March 23.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback