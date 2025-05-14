Helio Castroneves speaks out as unfortunate ordeal hits the Indy 500’s opening day of practice

Meyer Shank Racing driver Helio Castroneves wrapped up the first Indianapolis 500 practice session held on Tuesday, May 13. However, the practice session was cut short due to the weather conditions, and Castroneves spoke about the unfortunate timing of events.

The four-time Indianapolis 500 winner placed sixth on the time charts as he put in a lap with a speed of 224.523 mph. Post the practice session, while in conversation with Speed Digest, the 50-year-old spoke about his practice run at the oval.

"It was a good start, and we decided to try something different and then fix it up with a different set-up - unfortunately, it took a little longer than we had hoped. The boys are doing a great job. Everyone is doing a great job. When we come back, we expect the weather to play a factor as well; however, it was a good start," he said.

The 2025 season will mark his 25th entry at the Indy 500, the greatest spectacle in racing. Castroneves will enter his fifth season with Meyer Shank Racing and has previously attempted 20 Indy 500s with Team Penske and took his first win with the team in 2001. During which he won the race by a margin of 1.7 seconds.

Helio Castroneves will be attempting to rewrite history at this year's Indy 500 as he is looking forward to winning his fifth Indy 500 title and becoming the first driver to do so. While talking to IndyCar, Castroneves spoke about how it feels to be back and attempting to win the Indianapolis 500 for the fifth time.

"Back to my comfort zone. This is what I've been doing for so many years. It's like just coming back where it belongs. This is an amazing opportunity. To be already with this incredible god of racing, Rick Mears, AJ, and Al Unser Sr, I'm honored and blessed to be in this position. Now I have this opportunity to do something nobody ever did," he added.

Helio Castroneves will be looking forward to getting his fifth victory and breaking the record at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, scheduled for May 25.

Helio Castroneves felt Chevrolet rivals were "playing games" at the Indy 500 open test

Helio Castroneves spoke about the Chevrolet-powered cars 'playing games' during the open testing held between April 23-24. The open test is a part of the procedure to prepare for the upcoming Indy 500.

The Meyer Shank Racing driver will be attempting the Indy 500 for the 25th time this year and is preparing to claim his record-breaking fifth win. However, the Brazilian driver was displeased during the open testing with the Chevrolet-powered cars, as they obstructed his run plans. He told IndyCar's YouTube channel [03:55:24]:

"It was going really well. Speed-wise seems that the car is right there on top of our teammates. But it's interesting, I feel the Chevy is playing games a little bit right now, but it's okay."

"It's part of the game, but I feel that right now we were - the set of the car feels comfortable. That's the main thing, so the basics right now are good. It's a great start for the rest of the month."

During the two-day testing, Helio Castroneves placed seventh despite the inconvenience.

