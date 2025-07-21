"Here's to more bird poop": IndyCar fans react as Pato O'Ward digs up AI info to back his 'good fortune' theory for Toronto win

Pato O'Ward won at Toronto and claimed afterwards that he had good luck on his side as a bird pooped on his car and his outside front tire crew member. Moreover, to prove his assertion, the Mexican took the aid of AI and posted an AI summary on the matter, which led fans to share how they wished for more of the same for the 26-year-old.The Arrow McLaren driver had started 10th after a subpar qualifying result on Saturday. However, the majority of the points are up for grabs on Sunday, and O'Ward utilized this to his benefit.He had a strong race and a reliable strategy by the No. 5 crew, which helped him control the last phase of the race and ultimately take the checkered flag. However, after the race, he revealed that he was destined to have luck on his side, as a bird had pooped on his car and his crew member.While some might have reckoned such an instance to be a coincidence, Pato O'Ward focused on proving his words, as he posted on X:&quot;The bird w a lucky load LOL.&quot;Subsequently, fans reacted to the post and hilariously mentioned how they wish for more bird droppings for him and his crew in the foreseeable future:&quot;Here's to more bird poop for ya.&quot;Nick Giffen @RotoDocLINKHere's to more bird poop for ya&quot;This is a crazy thing to say probably but I hope one poops again for you 😭,&quot; one fan wrote.&quot;Damn thats a lot of luck haha,&quot; another fan wrote.Other fans looked at his determination to prove his words and wrote:&quot;I love how you had to google it to prove you weren’t making this up 😭😭😭😭😭😭,&quot; one netizen wrote.&quot;Adding the explanation 😂,&quot; another netizen wrote.Meanwhile, one fan hopes the same thing happens for the 2026 Indy 500 so that O'Ward can finally become the first Mexican to win the race:&quot;Forget the cow, we need a bird for next year’s Indy 500,&quot; one fan wrote.Pato O'Ward's first top-three finish at the Toronto street circuit came in the form of a victory at the 2025 race.Pato O'Ward shares heaps of praise for Toronto after winning IndyCar racePato O'Ward at the 2025 NTT INDYCAR Series Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Source: GettyAfter winning a race, drivers usually focus on moving their focus over to the next Grand Prix. However, Pato O'Ward was ecstatic after winning the sole race outside the perimeters of the United States, as he was full of joy during his post-race celebrations.Moreover, when asked about the best food from any circuit that IndyCar visits, O'Ward was all aboard the Toronto hype train (via FOX):&quot;Wow, you got me there. Toronto is big. Like Toronto is the most international city in the world. You've got literally everything you're looking for. There's good sushi, there's good Mediterranean, there's good Italian, there's good everything. But if it wasn't Toronto, I would probably go — it's from where we race, right? — L.A. has got some great stuff. But I'm going to go with Toronto.&quot;After winning two races in the past 10 days, Pato O'Ward has shrunk his deficit to Alex Palou down to 99 points.