Hilarious scene in IndyCar pitlane as Kyle Kirkwood switches roles with FOX reporter Georgia Henneberry at Laguna Seca

The second practice session at Laguna Seca threw a spanner in the works as rain halted the session, causing a hilarious interaction to take place between Kyle Kirkwood and FOX pit lane reporter Georgia Henneberry. A role reversal took place as the Andretti driver asked Henneberry a host of questions in an interesting turn of events.The IndyCar Grand Prix of Monterey weekend began with practice 1 on Friday, which was led by Pato O'Ward. Meanwhile, three-time race winner this season, Kyle Kirkwood, was seventh in the timing pylon.However, the first practice session is not often regarded to be the best place to conclude early on in the weekend, as the second practice session gives a better image of things that would come into play for qualifying. But, with the weather hampering the normal progression of the session, FOX's reporters were on their duty in the pit lane.That's where Georgia Hennebery stumbled across Kirkwood, who had the FOX microphone in his hand, and asked her questions in an amusing role reversal:&quot;We're standing here in front of the 27 crew, so what do you think about the session? How's it going to be?&quot;With Kirkwood taking the role of the pit lane reporter, Henneberry was caught off guard and replied:&quot;Me? You're asking me? Well I hope it gets going.&quot;The pair then discussed how they want a proper read of the track before qualifying gets going later in the day, after which, Kirkwood said in jest:&quot;Maybe I'll have a future in this, maybe I'll take one of your guys' jobs.&quot;On the other hand, Kyle Kirkwood is one of the four drivers to have won a race in 2025.Kyle Kirkwood shares his thoughts on winning multiple races in 2025Kyle Kirkwood at the 2025 NTT IndyCar Series Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio - Source: GettyIn the first part of the season, Kyle Kirkwood and Alex Palou had presented a two-man dominance on the top step of the podium. However, with Scott Dixon's addition to the list at the Mid-Ohio Grand Prix, this catalogue soon grew.Despite this, Kirkwood, Palou, and Pato O'Ward remain the only drivers to have won multiple races. Subsequently, talking about how his silverware has helped him in 2025, the Florida-born driver said (via FOX Sports)&quot;Momentum. That's the best thing about winning. It brings a team around you. It allows people to work harder without acknowledging the effort that they put in. It just builds and compounds interest on top of winning. You go on to the next weekend, you have confidence. You want to win. You want to keep progressing.&quot;&quot;And it's starting to show a little bit. We’re consistently at the front now. Like we're winning a couple races and there is that momentum that's behind it. So that's the best thing about winning.&quot;Kirkwood sits third in the interim standings, with a massive 173-point gap to Palou at the top of the table.