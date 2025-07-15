Who is Georgia Henneberry? Meet FOX's IndyCar pit reporter

Kevin Lee, Jack Harvey and Georgia Henneberry form FOX Sport's IndyCar pit reporting team. The trio aids the voices in the commentary box as James Hinchcliffe, Townsend Bell and Will Buxton work together to form an entertaining racing spectacle for the viewers.

Among the six members of FOX's IndyCar team, Hennebery is the only female voice in the paddock. Though Danica Patrick was a part of the broadcast squad earlier in the year, it was only for the Indy 500, as Tony Stewart and Chris Myers joined her for the one-off race weekend.

Meanwhile, Hennebery has provided reliable sporting information to the audience during her time as the pit reporter. She graduated from Indiana University and joined the karting scene, which filled her cabinet with trophies and medals.

Moving away from her racing career and joining the reporting field, she initially covered the Indy 500 in 2019. This forged her path into the premier open-wheel racing championship in the United States.

The former racecar driver then became a host of multiple racing shows from the 2022 racing season, before joining the NBC IndyCar broadcast team last year, covering the 18 races throughout the entirety of 2024. With NBC transferring the baton to FOX Sports after the conclusion of the 2024 season, Hennebery moved to FOX Sports alongside revered names from the paddock.

However, before the start of the season, Georgia Hennebery had a son, Waylon James Windom. This meant that she was on her maternity leave when the 2025 racing campaign began, which resulted in Jamie Little subbing in for her in the meantime.

She then returned to her full-time reporting role as the month of May rolled around for the biggest racing spectacle of the year, at the Indy 500.

What was Georgia Hennebery's reaction on joining the IndyCar on FOX broadcast team?

Georgia Hennebery has vast experience in reporting on matters related to racing in the IndyCar paddock. But, with the series switching broadcasters over the course of the winter break, dark clouds loomed over the Manhattan-based streamer on whether it would be able to successfully televise the races.

While some concerns translated into on-ground mishaps, the FOX Sports squad largely handled the broadcast of the races in a professional manner. Reflecting on her excitement at joining the squad of pitlane reporters in February, Hennebery had said (via IndyCar):

"I’m thrilled to join the INDYCAR on FOX broadcast team this spring. Covering this incredible series and sharing the stories of its drivers and teams is a dream come true. I can’t wait for the excitement of the 2025 season."

Meanwhile, Georgia Hennebery is slated to stay on board the broadcast team for the open-wheel racing championship for the foreseeable future.

