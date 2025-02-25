HMD Motorsports racer Hailie Deegan shares workout selfie ahead of Indy NXT debut

Former NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series racer Hailie Deegan is set to debut in the open-wheel INDYNXT series on the coming Sunday and she is in full preparation mode. The 23-year-old has uploaded a photo from her workout session on her Instagram story with the song "The Sweet Escape" by Lieselotte playing as the background music.

Ad

Deegan made her professional stock car racing debut in 2020 when she competed in a single event in the NASCAR Truck Series for the DGR-Crosley team. She got a full-time ride for the next three seasons in the Trucks but always kept saying her goal was to move up to the Xfinity Series as quickly as possible. With the backing of Ford, she got a seat in the NXS with AM Racing in 2024.

Ad

Trending

However, the partnership didn't last long due to a string of disappointing performances by the California-born driver. She was let go by AM Racing after 17 races, leaving her without a ride for the remainder of the 2024 season. Deegan tried to find a new ride but had to step away from stock car racing due to a lack of sponsorship. She found a new home in the developmental series for IndyCar, the INDYNXT, and signed with HMD Motorsports for the 2025 season.

Ad

As the start of the new season draws near, Hailie Deegan has immersed herself in the final preparations with physical training being an integral part of a racing driver's routine. She shared a mirror selfie from one of her recent workout sessions with her followers:

Screengrab of Hailie Deegan's Instagram story (@hailiedeegan)

In another story, Deegan uploaded a photo of herself behind the wheels of a simulator which is another important part of preparation for modern-day drivers. The caption read, referring to the coming Sunday's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg:

Ad

"Getting ready for St. Pete!"

Screengrab of Hailie Deegan's Instagram story (@hailiedeegan)

Deegan seems to have started her partnership with HMD Motorsports on a high note and is looking forward to learning many things in her first season in INDYNXT.

Ad

Hailie Deegan is excited to start a new chapter in her racing career

INDYNXT teams have participated in several two-day testing sessions at different tracks to get an understanding of their new machines. Hailie Deegan has had a lot of fun participating in these practice sessions and learning about the open-wheel racing series.

INDYNXT posted an update about Deegan's preparations on X via its official handle. In the clip, Deegan talked about her excitement about starting a new phase in her career and how she has dealt with the massive changes coming from stock car racing to open-wheel racing.

Ad

"Yeah, it's been so much fun, I have been really enjoying it. All the testing we have been getting and seat time, I feel like I have been learning so much, there is so much to learn. But for me, I have been having a blast doing this and just trying something new," the 23-year-old said.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Deegan will return to the racetrack on Sunday, March 2, for the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback