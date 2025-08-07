Homeland Security hits back at IndyCar's "absurd" ask in latest "Speedway Slammer" controversy

The US Department of Homeland Security has hit back at IndyCar's request not to be made part of the government's ICE campaign in Indiana. On Tuesday, the DHS announced a new detention facility in Indiana, called the "Speedway Slammer."

During the announcement, the detention facility for illegal immigrants was promoted using an AI-generated photo of an Indy car, with a prison-like structure in the background. The car had ICE branding on its sidepods and rear wing, and used the number 5 on it, which is used by Mexican driver Pato O'Ward on his Arrow McLaren Chevy.

IndyCar immediately distanced itself from the campaign with a firm statement. The series said:

"We were unaware of plans to incorporate our imagery as part of today’s announcement. Consistent with our approach to public policy and political issues, we are communicating our preference that our IP not be utilized moving forward in relation to this matter."

Fans of the premier American open-wheel racing series were upset with the DHS's campaign as well. They voiced support for the series and O'Ward, who was dragged into the campaign without prior notice or consultation.

However, Homeland Security didn't accept IndyCar's stance about its intellectual property rights.

"An AI-generated image of a car with ‘ICE’ on the side does not violate anyone’s intellectual property rights. Any suggestion to the contrary is absurd," the DHS said in a statement (via Indy Star).

The "Speedway Slammer" will expand detention bed space by 1000 beds as part of the US government's efforts to get rid of the "worst of the worst" from the country, as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem put it. It is the second big detention facility after "Alligator Alcatraz" in South Florida, which has 3000 beds.

IndyCar star Pato O'Ward "caught off guard" by Homeland Security's ICE campaign

Pato O'Ward at the NTT INDYCAR Series Java House Grand Prix of Monterey - Source: Getty

Arrow McLaren driver Pato O'Ward, whose car number was involved in the US Department of Homeland Security's campaign for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), was shocked at the incident.

On Wednesday, the Mexican driver was at the Globe Life Field Stadium in Texas to throw the ceremonial first pitch before the Rangers vs Yankees game. During the appearance, he also addressed the DHS's controversial social media post.

"It caught a lot of people off guard. Definitely caught me off guard," O’Ward said via AP News. "I was just a little bit shocked at the coincidences of that and, you know, of what it means. ... I don’t think it made a lot of people proud, to say the least."

O'Ward is second in the 2025 IndyCar championship, 121 points behind leader Alex Palou, with three races left in the season. The Spaniard will most probably win his third consecutive (and fourth overall) title at the upcoming Grand Prix of Portland unless O'Ward has something up his sleeve.

