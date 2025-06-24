Hours after the Road America race, Colton Herta hits the golf course with his father Bryan Herta and Kyle Kirkwood 

Andretti Global driver Colton Herta recently shared a series of pictures with his followers on Instagram. In the caption he spoke about golfing with his father and former racing driver, Bryan Herta, and fellow racing driver Kyle Kirkwood.

Herta and Kirkwood are avid golf enthusiasts and have spoken about their love for the sport at every opportunity they have gotten. The duo tends to play golf during their time off to get away from racing.

The 25-year-old uploaded a post about a recent round of golf after the Road America race. He captioned the post:

"Amazing way to end the weekend here in Wisconsin. Huge thank you to @golfkohler for hosting me, my dad and @kyle_kirkwood today. Incredible experience. Can't wait to come back!"

Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood aren't the only golf enthusiasts on the grid. The duo is sometimes joined by Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Conor Daly for a round of golf.

With regards to Herta's 2025 campaign, it is off to a decent start, as he qualified in second place at the 50th anniversary ACURA Grand Prix of Long Beach held on April 13 and went on to finish the race in seventh place. At the recently held Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix held on June 1, he qualified in pole position and finished in third place, earning his first podium of the season.

Colton Herta opens up about his slump while teammate Kyle Kirkwood continues to put up fantastic performances

Andretti Global driver Colton Herta recently spoke about his slump this season. During the 2024 season, the 25-year-old finished in second place in the drivers' championship with 513 points. However, this season, with eight races in, he is sitting in 10th place with a tally of only 184 points.

Meanwhile, his teammate Kyle Kirkwood has won three of the eight races this season and is also the only other driver to beat Alex Palou so far his season so far. While speaking to the media before the Road America race in Wisconsin, Colton Herta spoke about his slump and Kyle Kirkwood's wins. He said (via Bob Pockrass on X)

"Yeah, I mean it's unfortunate for us, but if it's not me that is winning, you want a teammate to win. You want somebody to take points out of Palou, which is the main thing. It's good to know that the team is winning, and that makes everybody happy and excited around the shop. But for me, you know, I need to start winning."

Expand Tweet

At the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix held on June 1, Herta had qualified in pole position. However, after the first pit stop, Arrow McLaren's Nolan Siegel dive-bombed into the #26 car, which destabilized Herta. This gave Kirkwood a chance to take the lead and eventually the victory.

