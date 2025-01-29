“I always unpack”: Danica Patrick reveals her traveling rituals as she features her MAGA hats for DC trip

Danica Patrick shared a glimpse into her packing habits on social media as she prepared for another trip to Washington, DC. The former IndyCar driver, who attended President Donald Trump’s second inauguration, posted a video on her Instagram story showing how she manages her luggage. Among the items she unpacked and planned to repack were the MAGA (Make America Great Again) and MAHA (Make America Healthy Again) hats.

Patrick explained her approach to packing, claiming that she always unpacks before repacking. She also confirmed that she was traveling to DC once again.

“Unpack from DC, to go to DC. 😝 Truth is I always unpack when I need to repack,” she wrote in her Instagram story.

Screengrab of Danica Patrick revealing her packing rituals as she prepares for another trip to Washington, DC (@danicapatrick/Instagram)

Danica Patrick has become increasingly vocal about her political views in recent times. Although she had never voted for any presidential candidate before 2024, she confirmed on Jesse Watters Primetime in October last year that she would be voting for Donald Trump.

“It feels like voting for Donald Trump is like the vote of reason. It’s like the rational, reasonable choice,” Patrick shared as reported by FOX News.

She also addressed the controversy surrounding Trump’s campaign slogan, expressing her confusion over why some people see “MAGA” as a negative term. Patrick believes that under Trump’s leadership, the country has the potential to reach greater heights.

"I feel like, most of all, though, what this country could be if he gets into office, with all the amazing, brilliant people who are supporting him, I feel like it can not only make America great again but make America greater than it’s ever been," she added.

While Patrick has seemingly remained politically neutral for most of her life, she has recently become more vocal about her views, frequently showing support for Trump and his policies.

Danica Patrick on Tulsi Gabbard as the National Intelligence Director

Danica Patrick has also expressed her support for Tulsi Gabbard, whom Donald Trump has nominated as National Intelligence Director. She took to Instagram to share her thoughts on why she believes Gabbard is the right choice for the position.

"My girl @tulsigabbard has an incredible balance of having real integrity and also not being naive. She is the right person for the job to be in charge of national intelligence. She is also just real. I am proud to call her my friend," Patrick wrote.

Patrick does not shy away from sharing her thoughts and views on important matters. This is in line with what she said at the American Fest in 2024, about the importance of speaking the truth.

"Living and speaking your truth - leads to your purpose - which gives you all the energy you need to make an impact - and your impact becomes your legacy," Danica Patrick shared as she reflected on her own journey and how far she had come in just a year.

