"I bow deeply to your endurance" - Sophia Floersch features in renowned artist's 'empowerment' post

Indy NXT driver Sophia Floersch recently featured in a photoshoot by illustrious German director and photographer Christof Kreutzer. The 24-year-old was bestowed with immense praise by Kreutzer for making her place in the male-dominated world of motorsport.

Floersch is only one of two female racers in the 2025 Indy NXT series alongside HMD Motorsports teammate Hailie Deegan. She made the jump to America after her final FIA F3 season in 2024 with Van Amersfoort Racing. In 2023, the German driver became the first woman to score points in the F3 series, adding to her achievement of becoming the first woman to score points in an ADAC Formula 4 championship in 2017.

On Monday (February 3), Christof Kruetzer dedicated a special Instagram post to Floersch and shared a series of stupendous photos he had taken of her in a studio. In the caption, he shared a heartwarming tribute for her, writing:

"Speaking of women I admire: @sophiafloersch Not just racing against time, but against a outdated idea that dared to stand in the way. And still, she flies!!! I bow deeply to your endurance - racing at full speed while carrying a fight no one should have to."

Kreutzer has worked with global brands like Bugatti, Mercedes-Benz, Volkswagen, AMG, Under Armour, Red Bull, and more. He previously worked with Sophia Floersch during her F3 season, when she was also a member of the Alpine Academy.

Floersch impressed in her first Indy NXT test with HMD Motorsports in mid-January. She finished fifth on the timesheets at Sebring and fastest among her teammates.

When Sophia Floersch called out Ferrari's 'marketing' ploy of more female inclusion in F1

In 2020, Sophia Floersch bluntly criticized Ferrari's announcement of adding more female drivers to the Ferrari driver academy. The then-team principal Mattia Binotto stated how women need to be part of their academy and the Scuderia were working towards a more inclusive future.

Floersch wasn't happy with the iconic F1 team's perception. She took to Twitter (now X) to express her disappointment, highlighting how gender balance shouldn't be placed above the actual credibility of the drivers/employees being hired. She wrote:

"What a discussion 🤭 Is this the spirit of modern people?⛔As long as we are just marketing stuff in racing nothing will change. We have to show that we are equal. Proof of concept. Like Michele Mouton."

Michele Mouton is a former rally driver, often known as the 'First Lady of Rallying'. 1982 was her best year in the World Rally Championship with Audi Sport, winning four races and finishing runner-up in the standings.

In 2022, Sophia Floersch voiced her stance again, criticizing teams that "adorn themselves" with female drivers, but never give them a chance. In December 2024, she also took a shot at Lewis Hamilton. When the seven-time F1 champion claimed how he'd choose F1 Academy driver Doriane Pin and Mercedes junior driver Kenzo Craigie to be part of a new F1 team if there was one, she wrote on X:

"Put your money where your mouth is!"

Her statement received a lot of criticism. Floersch will be next seen in action at the 2025 Indy NXT season opener on March 2.

