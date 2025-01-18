“I'd like us to get the weight down”: Josef Newgarden discusses the ‘critical’ point following the chassis change in 2027 

With the 2027 chassis change looming around, Josef Newgarden has voiced his opinion on the matter. The double IndyCar champion has joined in on the debate and suggested reducing the weight of the upcoming era of cars.

The current Dallara DW12 chassis made its debut in 2012. Back then, the car weighed 1565 pounds following in the tradition of its predecessors. However, in the following 12 years, the cars have been heavily modified and have reached a weight of 1700 pounds.

This has made the cars less agile and nimble according to some. Newgarden has now asserted that reducing weight is 'critical' and should be the primary focus in the heavily anticipated chassis change.

"For me, that's the number one point. I've expressed that, I think mostly everyone has expressed that. I think as you look at the car now, it's developed into a pretty heavy race car. I'd like us to get the weight down - that’s ideal," Josef Newgarden said (as quoted by Motorsport.com)

However, one reason for the cars getting heavier has been the hybridification of the engines. Thus, with the series aiming to achieve carbon neutrality, introducing a lighter chassis in IndyCar may not be possible.

Josef Newgarden looks forward to 2025 IndyCar season

The Team Penske driver, Josef Newgarden became the first repeat winner of the Indy 500 in over two decades. He recently received the Baby Borg trophy for the same and shared his excitement for the 2025 season.

"Finished the last couple of things before the 2025 season officially begins. Excited to take you guys along a bit more behind the scenes this year so you can see all the moments in between. But for now…going to tuck Baby Borg in real tight and prepare for three."

The 34-year-old will be looking to win the Indy 500 for a third consecutive time. This would etch his name in the history books as he would become the first driver ever to complete the three-peat in the 109 editions of the Indianapolis 500.

Newgarden only managed to finish eighth in the championship last year, finishing last among the trio of Team Penske drivers. Therefore, his 2025 campaign serves up to be a crucial one for his career.

