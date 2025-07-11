"I don't know what to expect": Will Power flags multiple unknowns amid major shake-up by IndyCar for Iowa double-header

Team Penske's Will Power recently discussed multiple things ahead of the upcoming double-header at the Iowa Speedway. The various IndyCar teams tested at the racetrack two weeks ago, during which Ed Carpenter Racing's Christian Rasmussen blew up his Firestone right front tire.

In line with this, a newly constructed right front has been brought to Iowa Speedway for the various teams, and Will Power feels that he does not know 'what to expect' during the packed race weekend. Iowa will host two Grand Prix events, Race 1 on Saturday and Race 2 on Sunday.

Regarding the right front tire situation and a few other things, Power added the following via an interview:

"Well, I don't think it will change all that much from what we felt when there, unless the tire is significantly different. I mean, I'm guessing they just made it a bit harder. They probably made it a bit harder, so it's probably gonna make it more of an up or more understeer. It'll be interesting. I really don't know what to expect. You know, because its hard when not everyone is out there, dirty air counts for a lot. You know you lose a lot of grip and I think the track's degraded a bit."

The 2025 IndyCar season is 10 rounds down, and round 11 is the SYNX 275, and round 12 is the Farm to Finish 275. Both events will take place on consecutive days (July 12 - 13) at the Iowa Speedway.

In the 2024 edition of Race 1, Will Power secured a P18 finish for the Team Penske outfit. His teammate, Scott McLaughlin, on the other hand, secured a sensational Grand Prix win in the 250-lap race.

How did Will Power fare in the 2025 Mid-Ohio Race?

Team Penske has not had the best of IndyCar campaigns this year. All three of its drivers, Josef Newgarden, Scott McLaughlin, and Will Power, have faced several issues. During last week's Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, Power was not even able to complete the 90-lap race.

The 44-year-old started the Grand Prix from P22 and on lap 12, bowed out of the race because of a mechanical issue with his car. Talking about his overall outing in a post-race interview, he said:

"An engine failure there. I got hit at the start as well, which should damage the floor, but I think it was going to be okay. It didn't feel like it's handling badly. After the first pit stop I felt a misfire in the engine and it kept getting worse. Oh, man. Tough, tough year."

After the first 10 rounds of the 2025 IndyCar season, Will Power currently finds himself in 9th place in the drivers' standings with only 202 points from one pole position, four top-fives, and five top-ten finishes.

