"I learned I'm not great at layers": Graham Rahal's wife Courtney Force shares candid insights from her winter getaway with friends

Graham Rahal and Courtney Force have been posting about their adventures during the winter break. The couple had gone to enjoy their vacation in Park City, Utah, and the former NHRA driver shared her thoughts from their trip.

Rahal and Force began dating in 2013. The IndyCar driver proposed to Force in 2014. They then got married in 2015 and are parents to two daughters.

Recently, enjoying their time off from the action-packed world of racing, they went to Park City to enjoy a snowy vacation. However, she soon realized that she hadn't got on enough layers to stand the cold winter getaway.

"Had the best time in the snow with some great friends, in Park City! Things I learned this trip: I’m still not big on skiing, I’m not great at wearing the right layers to actually be warm enough in 7 degree weather, I freakin love sledding (no matter how cold), and a few days in a cabin with friends (especially ones that can cook) is a heck of a good time," Courtney Force wrote.

While the former NHRA driver has retired from racing, her husband Graham Rahal is gearing up for the upcoming 2025 IndyCar season.

Courtney Force revealed her worrysome nature about Graham Rahal's IndyCar venture

Graham Rahal, Courtney Force, and Harlan Ann Rahal at the 106th Indianapolis 500 Drivers Meeting - Source: Getty

Though racecar drivers always push their limits to get the best out of their cars, it has always been a sport that carries some risk. One moment a driver could be leading the race, the next, they could be a passenger in their car going into the barriers at over 200mph.

Courtney Force is aware of the dangers owing to her former career being in NHRA. She is always anxious about her family members' health and said in an interview in 2016 (via New York Times):

"We know what’s out there. The monster’s always out there. It is out there, but you can’t dwell on it. I’ve always believed when the Good Lord wants you, He’s going to take you."

While the dangers of racing are quite evident, Rahal is looking forward to the upcoming season. Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing has been on a downward trend for the past few years and will be eyeing improvements in 2025.

The 2025 season will begin on March 2. St. Petersburg will host the inaugural race of the year, which is regarded as one of the best races on the calendar. The 1.8-mile track comprises 14 turns, featuring three straights with a tight right-hander heading into turn one, that promotes overtaking and divebombs.

