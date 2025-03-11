"I would literally do anything for my babies": Danica Patrick shares emotional message on pet Dallas' 11th birthday

Danica Patrick is known for her love of animals and her empathetic connection, especially with dogs. With her oldest dog, Dallas, turning 11, the former IndyCar driver penned a heartwarming message on her Instagram.

Patrick has been a pet parent for many years, and her love for them has grown over the years. She has two dogs; the youngest one is Ella, a Belgian Malinois, who is nine, and Dallas, a Husky, who turned 11 on March 11.

The 42-year-old's love for her dogs is not something private, and she has made comments about her dogs publicly affirming her love for the pair of them. With her oldest dog turning 11, Danica Patrick celebrated Dallas' birthday with a treat and captioned the post (via Instagram/@Danica Patrick):

"I can’t believe Dallas is 11! My how time flies. I would literally do anything for my babies. Anyone that knows me knows how much I love animals, but dogs in particular. I like them more than humans. I definitely cry for them more than humans. Must of been a dog in a recent life. I hope so….. meant I was a pure loving soul somewhere along my journey."

The former racer had found Dallas at a breeder in Asheville and bought her on Mother's Day in 2014.

Danica Patrick once revealed her dream of rescuing stray dogs

Danica Patrick at the F1 Grand Prix of Mexico - Qualifying - Source: Getty

With her love for dogs going way beyond, as to possibly buying a car for her dog, the 42-year-old is all there for her four-legged companions. She has been a pet parent for over a decade and has grown an empathetic relationship with the animals.

Last year, Danica Patrick revealed how she wanted to start rescuing stray dogs. Though Patrick has a hectic schedule, she envisions that she would be able to take up the task some day in the future, as she wrote on X:

"Might as well start off with dogs! I dream about rescuing the oldest dogs at a shelter to give them a happy home during their last years… I just don’t stay in one place enough right now. Someday....."

Many current IndyCar drivers also have pets. Josef Newgarden is a pet parent to a 30-pound mutt, Axel. Similarly, Pato O'Ward is also a dog parent and has a corgi named Norbi.

The 2025 IndyCar season is already underway. St. Petersburg held the season opener, which Alex Palou won. He was followed up by Scott Dixon in second, and the pair completed a 1-2 for Chip Ganassi Racing.

Nonetheless, Newgarden rounded out the podium after he ran out of fuel on the final lap and stands third in the drivers' standings alongside teammate Scott McLaughlin.

