"I'm ayahuasca tbh": Danica Patrick shares hilarious quote about not being 'everybody's cup of tea'

Danica Patrick has had a fair share of controversy in recent times. Moreover, the former IndyCar driver is aware of her controversial stance on various matters and took a jibe at people condemning her opinion by posting a hilarious quote on her social media handle.

The 42-year-old has been in the premier racing scene in the United States for over a decade. Since her retirement in 2018, Patrick has switched careers and became a racing pundit.

On the other hand, she also endorsed political campaigns last year for Donald Trump, who later won the US presidential election. With Patrick's alliance with the current US president being public, she has often found herself on the end of criticism by many.

Moreover, the 42-year-old has voiced her opinions on controversial matters, and on March 7, Danica Patrick shared a humorous post via her Instagram, asserting that she was not everybody's cup of tea, but instead, "Ayahuasca":

"I am not everybody's cup of tea, because I am not tea. I am probably ayahuasca tbh."

Danica Patrick's Instagram Story | Source: Instagram

Danica Patrick is one of the most successful women drivers in the history of racing, having won an IndyCar race and a pole position in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Danica Patrick once gave her take on why female drivers are not able to make a breakthrough in racing world

Danica Patrick at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Patrick's achievement has inspired many young girls to take on racing as a career option. However, according to her, several difficulties curtail women from following this career path.

Danica Patrick expanded on the problem at the 2023 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix and explained how the base number to find talent in the sport is quite low for women, and said (via Planet F1):

"As I’ve always said in my whole career, it takes 100 guys to come through to find a good one, and then it takes 100 girls. That takes a long time to find a good one, right? It just, the odds are not in favor of there always being one or being many of them. You have to, you know, handle the car — not only just the car, because that’s a skill, but the mindset that it takes to be really good is something that’s not normal in a feminine mind, in a female mind."

“You have to be, like, for me, I know if somebody tries to bow up or make it difficult on me, I would go into like an aggressive kill mode, right? You just want to go after them, and that’s just not a natural feminine thought."

On the other hand, the Indy NXT grid this year will feature several female drivers. The series acts as the highest open-wheel series for juniors who dream to race in IndyCar and could help a female driver reach the top league of open-wheel racing in the US.

