"I'm going to speak with Max Verstappen": When Mario Andretti revealed grand plans for F1 and Indy 500 crossover

IndyCar legend Mario Andretti once revealed his interest in inviting Max Verstappen to race in the prestigious Indy 500 once his F1 career concluded. The 3-time IndyCar champ revealed this hopeful plan to Ziggo Sport during the 107th Indy 500 on May 28, 2022.

Andretti, who is only one of 13 F1 drivers to have won the Indy 500, wanted more F1 drivers to compete at the "Greatest Spectacle of Racing". To see his vision through, he wanted 4-time F1 champion Max Verstappen to make that leap.

"Motor racing is a big happy family, if you will, all the different disciplines. But for me, I was interested and curious about riding it all, as you can see. I had the passion for all the top disciplines in our sport. And I’ve friends everywhere. So one of these days, I’m going to speak with Max Verstappen after he wins eight World Championships to come here and win the Indy 500!" Andretti said [via PlanetF1].

Verstappen, however, didn't respond positively to Mario Andretti's interest. Ahead of the 2022 Spanish GP on June 4, the Red Bull driver said:

"No, I respect them (IndyCar drivers) a lot. I have some friends of mine doing it, but not at the moment, no."

This wasn't the first time the Dutchman turned down questions about racing in the Indy 500 and attempting to win motorsport's triple crown. In May 2022, he emphasized how he didn't want to 'risk his life' at the iconic race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval, which has witnessed many fatal accidents. However, the one thing he didn't rule out was going to attend the race as a spectator.

Cadillac F1 Director Mario Andretti recently showed interest in signing Max Verstappen

Mario Andretti, who won the 1978 F1 championship with Lotus, is the director of the Cadillac F1 team which will enter F1 in 2026 as the series' 11th team. He recently spoke about the rumors of Aston Martin attempting to sign Max Verstappen for 2026 with a 1 billion Euro (~ $1.04 billion) contract.

"Let's be honest: who wouldn't want Adrian Newey and Max Verstappen in their team? I would give my right arm to have them in my team, so I understand Aston Martin," the 84-year-old said via F1Maximaal.nl. [translated from Dutch by Google]

In 2024, Adrian Newey announced his Red Bull exit after signing with Aston Martin for 2025 and beyond. Mario Andretti worked with Newey in the 1980s, when Newey was his race engineer in the Newman-Haas CART team (1987).

The Andretti-led Cadillac F1 team has entered a technical partnership with Ferrari to use their engines from 2026 on a multi-year deal. The General Motors-backed team aims to create its own engines by 2030.

