“I’m like, ‘This is awesome’”: Josef Newgarden reflects on his beginnings as a race fan with NASCAR’s Corey Lajoie

Josef Newgarden recently reflected on his earliest memory of NASCAR racing as a young fan growing up. The Nashville, Tennessee, local has grown into one of the exciting faces of IndyCar racing in America. His rise in stature has also helped him become a household name in the world of IndyCar racing.

The two-time (2017, 2019) NTT IndyCar Series champion, who recently spoke on a podcast, detailed how he used to attend races in Bristol, Tennessee. The Team Penske driver also stressed how he remembers feeling the amazing atmosphere and the goosebumps that came with watching the NASCAR Xfinity series during his younger years.

Speaking with veteran NASCAR series driver Corey LaJoie on the Stacking Pennies podcast, the two-time (2023, 2024) Indy 500 champion detailed:

“…So, I’m from Tennessee. I’m a Nashville guy, and some of the few races that I actually went to as a kid in person were in Bristol, you know. So I saw Nashville Superspeedway, I saw some races in Bristol—those were the places where I saw NASCAR races. I’m like, ‘This is awesome.’ Yeah, if I’m in the stadium at Bristol, I’m like, ‘These are gladiators. No, this is amazing.’

…When I think NASCAR, like, this is the stuff.” (00:10 onwards)

Newgarden, despite his deep admiration for NASCAR, never pursued a career in stock car racing. Instead, he has left an indelible mark on IndyCar, winning two series championships and securing back-to-back Indianapolis 500 victories.

The former Ed Carpenter Racing driver will now shift his focus to the next race of the ongoing season, slated for the Thermal Club circuit in California. Notably, Newgarden is in his 14th season in the IndyCar.

Josef Newgarden takes the Buc-ee's challenge

Josef Newgarden recently participated in the Buc-ee's $10 challenge. The challenge largely involves sports stars trying to purchase as many items as possible with a $10 voucher made available to them by the Texas-based outlet (renowned chain of travel centers and convenience stores).

The IndyCar star, who was on a trip to Texas, shared his experience participating in the now-viral challenge.

Taking to his Instagram, the 34-year-old driver wrote:

"Currently on a road trip in TX. Is there a @bucees $10 challenge? I think that should be a thing… and Lee concurs," Newgarden captioned his post on Instagram.

Newgarden completed the challenge in style, managing to grab a drink, a pack of candy, and a box of chips—all within the $10 limit, even keeping a few extra bucks for himself.

The 31-time IndyCar Grand Prix winner has often entertained fans with his off-track activities, and this was yet another lighthearted moment that showcased the fun side of the Team Penske driver. He has 59 podiums and 20 poles to his credit.

